W.is he next? The message on the Norwegian national team’s t-shirts was not a question, but an invitation: to do the same with them and the Germans and to speak out in the debate about the World Cup in Qatar and the question of human rights in the emirate.

At the weekend the sound of the protest got louder again, the Dutch joined in, and the Danes also announced it for their qualifying game on Sunday evening. So something swells up there. The video and soundtrack, however, that the German Football Association (DFB) contributed on Saturday, was the opposite of worthy of imitation. It was just 64 seconds that the DFB broadcast via its channels, but they were disturbing.

Why couldn’t the association just let the action from Thursday evening speak for itself? Why was it necessary to celebrate yourself afterwards with a video whose announcement as “Making of … #HUMANRIGHTS” already contained an arrogance that can only be considered successful in the self-referential irony mode of a PR agency, and that ends with well-rehearsed applause when the players reveal their self-painted human rights message? Look what super guys!

First of all, the players should have asked (themselves) which simpleton was directing this. After all, this video was a starting point for all those who were already suspicious of the pious message. “The team” has not only been suspected of delivering more packaging than content since yesterday, and it is no secret that the right attitude to questions of values ​​has become a currency among PR strategists, also in the sporting goods industry.

Among the biting comments on the net there was one in which the lettering on the chest was edited on the photo of the players before the Iceland game: “Double standards” also has eleven letters. Despite all the ambiguity of the Qatar issue, that was a judgment that was too easily reached: At some point a start must be made, and even if one can now look full of expectation at how this attitude will be expressed in the future, for example when it comes to the next time Training in golf is all about: Players like Leon Goretzka, Ilkay Gündogan, Joshua Kimmich or others are not suspected of doing something like that “for the camera”, as Kimmich put it.

It would even have been possible for it to land exactly there again and still serve the message. If, for example, players had spoken out and brought their criticism to the point, perhaps with a mention of the word “Qatar”, which was otherwise conspicuously circumnavigated – unlike, for example, by the Dutch, who dealt with the Q-question a lot can be read in detail on the homepage of the association.

But as it was, the medium shifted the message into twilight, and the most astonishing thing was that obviously nobody in the big bubble of the DFB could recognize this in time or at least admit it afterwards. “Not everything that is currently happening at the DFB or the national team can be viewed negatively,” said an angry Joachim Löw in Bucharest on Saturday. But no one could have expected applause for selling the country’s first team so cheaply in the (false) hope of a few likes.