DThis time, Hans-Joachim Watzke took on the role of Gerhard Mayer-Vorfelder. In July 2000, Mayer-Vorfelder, the then President of the German Football Association (DFB), after the debacle with the exit after the preliminary round at the European Championship, made the decisive decision in the round that was to find a national coach to succeed Erich Ribbeck Sentence: “You do it, Rudi.” Rudi Völler did it and led the German national team as team boss to the final of the 2002 World Cup before his time ended with the early 2004 European Championship exit.

Tobias Rabe Responsible editor for Sport Online.

So it was Watzke who made the breakthrough. “I spontaneously said: ‘Rudi, that would be something for you,'” reported Watzke from the inner workings of the task force, which was to indicate a successor to Oliver Bierhoff and in which DFB President Bernd Neuendorf, Oliver Kahn, Karl -Heinz Rummenigge, Oliver Mintzlaff and Matthias Sammer were seated. However, Völler did not make it that easy for himself and the others during this “little déjà vu” with his commitment to the transition from the semi-passive to the highly active phase of semi-retirement. Only after further discussions and some time to think about it did he say to the group: “If you all support that, then I’m ready.”

Officially, Völler, who is temporarily retiring from his duties in the second row at Bayer Leverkusen in the shareholders’ committee and as ambassador of the Bundesliga club, is “director of the men’s senior national team” from February 1st and also for the U-21 team responsible. But twelve days earlier, at his presentation alongside Neuendorf and Watzke on the DFB campus on Friday, he spoke about why he had “let himself be convinced”.

“It is important that we have sporting success”

The main reason was the prospect of the EM 2024 in their own country. “That’s a huge pound. We have four weeks of a wonderful opportunity to show ourselves as Germany.” Before that, Völler has 511 days with the national coach Hansi Flick, who is still on vacation. To make the national team fit not only in terms of sport but also in terms of atmosphere for the tournament in their own country.

Even if we look to the future, there has been a lot of talk about the past, about that of the 62-year-old Völler, but also that of the national team. The leaden years from the 2018 World Cup disaster to 2022 hang like a dark cloud over German football. The fact that Völler is hoping for similar “nice weather as in 2006” at the home World Cup is not enough to drive that away. The withdrawal of love from many fans has not only been blatant since the debate about the “One Love” bandage in Qatar.







When asked about specific measures, however, Völler remained relatively vague. Only with the old buzzwords of humility, team spirit and solidarity between the DFB and clubs that he mentioned will not work. Völler knows from experience: “It is important that we have sporting success.” He is convinced that this will happen: “We have a very, very good team that can play for the title. I’m totally optimistic.”

Looking back at the World Cup, he felt that “we can’t hide from Argentines or Croatians”. Germany will play a good European Championship: “We can do it.” On the way to the tournament, which starts on June 14, 2024 in Munich with the Germans in the opening game, only non-competitive test games are waiting. The first two will take place at the end of March, with opponents and locations to be announced in the coming days.







Völler’s time as DFB director should be limited until the end of the EM. He ruled out staying after the tournament, like 22 years ago when Christoph Daum didn’t become national coach as planned because of the cocaine affair. “No, that’s my plan and the reason I’m doing this.”

Which worries Voller

However, he has also been thinking about the future. As optimistic as he is about the European Championship in a year and a half, even he sees the future of German football as bleak. “What will be in six, eight, ten years?” He asked and gave the answer himself: “You have to worry about what it looks like afterwards.” The first DFB team still has hopeful talents like Jamal Musiala, Florian Wirtz or Youssoufa Moukoko. And then?

Some weaknesses were already apparent in Qatar, in defence, on the flanks and, since Miroslav Klose ended his career in the national team after winning the 2014 World Cup, also in the position of centre-forward. After all, World Cup discovery Niclas Füllkrug will soon be 30 years old.

Völler still sees good prospects up to and including the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico, after which it could get bleak, as of now. There is talent, but German football has recently failed to develop it at world level.

If Völler follows the current plan and nothing comes up again, he will actually be retired and look at the future of German football from afar. The moment is taken care of with Völler as the face of the way to the next tournament in your own country. But just as important as the short-term success of the EM campaign is concern for the future of German football. Völler will not stand for that, so much has not only been clear since Friday.