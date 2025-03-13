With the returnees Leon Goretzka and Nadiem Amiri and newcomer Yann Bisseck, the German national football team goes to the classic against Italy. The comebacks of the Munich and the Mainz as well as the debut of the interference player of Inter Milan are the most surprising personal details in the 23-seater squad that national coach Julian Nagelsmann announced on Thursday.

Goretzka was last used in November 2023, Amiri in November 2020 for the DFB team. Born in Cologne, Bisseck went through the junior national teams from the U 17 to U 21. “We keep big pieces on him. He has a lot of talent and has a lot with him, ”said Nagelsmann.

Goretzka “deservedly deserves athletically”, emphasized the national coach after a “clarifying conversation” and a meeting. “He fought himself out of a very difficult phase and plays a leading role again. We always had a very, very good connection to each other, he is a very reflected, clever player who can assess things well. ”

Nagelsmann has to do without regular forces such as Marc-André Ter Stegen, Florian Wirtz, Kai Havertz, Niclas Füllkrug and Aleksandar Pavlovic. The alternatives Benjamin Henrichs and Felix Nmecha are also not available. Serge Gnabry, Robin Gosens, Julian Brandt, Waldemar Anton or Chris Lieitich were not nominated. His Stuttgart colleague Jamie Leweling as well as David Raum and Karim Adeyemi are back.

On March 20 (8:45 p.m., ARD), the first leg in Milan, three days later (March 23, 8:45 p.m., RTL), will be made in Dortmund. “The games are very, very important,” emphasized Nagelsmann-for the Nations League, but also with a view to the world rankings, where Germany (tenth place) has to make up for a place in view of the seed list for the World Cup draw. “We want and have to make it absolutely positive,” said Nagelsmann.

The German contingent:

Goal: Oliver Baumann (TSG Hoffenheim), Alexander Nübel (VfB Stuttgart), Stefan Ortega Moreno (Manchester City)

Defense: Yann Bisseck (Inter Milan), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Robin Koch (Eintracht Frankfurt), Maximilian Mittelstädt (VfB Stuttgart), David Raum (RB Leipzig), Antonio Rüdiger (Real Madrid), Nico Schlotterbeck (Borussia Dortmund), Jonathan Tah (Bayer Leverkusen))

Midfield: Karim Adeyemi (Borussia Dortmund), Nadiem Amiri (FSV Mainz 05), Robert Andrich (Bayer Leverkusen), Leon Goretzka (Bavaria Munich), Pascal Groß (Borussia Dortmund), Jamie Leweling (VfB Stuttgart), Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich), Leroy Sané (Bayern Munich), Angelo) Stiller (VfB Stuttgart)

Attack: Jonathan Burkardt (FSV Mainz 05), Tim Kleindienst (Borussia Mönchengladbach), Deniz Undav (VfB Stuttgart)