Of the FC Bayern Munich will have to do without Corentin Tolisso in the next two games. That resulted in the judgment of the DFB sports court.
In the sovereign 4-1 away win at Arminia Bielefeld, Tolisso was thrown off the pitch for the first time in his Bundesliga career. After an inaccurate back pass from Javi Martinez, the Frenchman put on the emergency brake against Arminia striker Fabian Klos almost ten minutes before the end and stopped him just before the penalty area line. Everyone can decide for themselves whether such an action was necessary in view of the high lead – Bayern coach Hansi Flick called it a “stupid red card” that his protégé had received.
As a consequence, the sports court of the DFB decided on Monday to ban Tolisso for two league games. Since the club and the players have already agreed to the judgment, it is final.
Tolisso will therefore not be available for the record champions in the upcoming home game against Eintracht Frankfurt and a week later at the guest appearance in Cologne.
