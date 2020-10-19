HSV will have to do without Toni Leistner in the next two games. That resulted in the judgment of the DFB sports court.
In the 1-0 away win in Fürth, Toni Leistner became the tragic hero on the part of HSV. Shortly after the kick-off of the second half, the newcomer at Havard Nielsen pulled the emergency brake and prevented the opposing attacker from running towards the HSV goal all alone and possibly equalizing the score 1: 1. For this offense, Leistner was consequently sent off.
On Monday, the DFB sports court announced that the defender would be banned for two games – the club and players have already agreed to the ruling. Thus, Leistner will miss the catch-up game against Erzgebirge Aue (Wednesday) and the game against the Würzburger Kickers (Saturday).
Since HSV finally won the game in Fürth, Leistner’s decision to slow down Nielsen as the last man even seems to have been the right one.
