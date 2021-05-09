R.ainer Koch landed a nice hit in the ZDF sports studio on Saturday evening. The first Vice President of the German Football Association (DFB) sank the ball into the goal wall. This success, which Koch immediately shared on social media, was only achieved at the dress rehearsal. When it came down to it on the show, he didn’t make a point.

Koch’s appearance on the goal wall stood a bit for all of his public appearances this weekend. On Friday, the multi-functionary, who was also heavily criticized during the DFB crisis, made an extensive statement on the Internet about the numerous allegations that he has been confronted with for weeks and months. Then on Saturday evening in the ZDF sports studio, Koch tried to verbally explain his various positions and strengthen his position. On Sunday he postponed a newspaper interview. The big football audience is unlikely to have met the long-standing DFB mastermind as publicly as it is these days.

However, Koch did not have much to say to clarify his role and the corresponding allegations. Koch rejected the accusation made by the former DFB President Reinhard Grindel that he had already been informed of relevant research on the “summer fairy tale” before it was published in the Spiegel. Crucial questions also remained open about Koch’s relationship with the highly endowed and controversial DFB media advisor Diekmann – as well as about his apparently far-reaching tasks within the association.

In the DFB power struggle, Koch referred to the fresh vote of the presidents of the regional and state associations, which on Friday again called on DFB President Keller to resign by a large majority. With 33 votes, Keller’s withdrawal after equating Judge Koch with the President of the People’s Court, Freisler, was called for. With three abstentions there was no vote for Keller.

The DFB president, who has gone underground for a week, does not seem willing to leave the field immediately, as he indirectly announced in a statement on Friday. Koch, in turn, admitted to being responsible for the DFB’s bad image. But after Secretary General Curtius and Treasurer Osnabrugge already indicated their farewells and Keller’s days seem numbered, Koch ruled out his own retreat. Not only are these four officials responsible for the current state of the DFB, according to Koch on ZDF, but also the other DFB Vice President Peter Peters and Christian Seifert, the managing director of the German Football League.

For a possible transition at the top of the DFB, the anti-corruption expert Sylvia Schenk has come into play in the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung. She is “ready for a transitional period” to “bring the DFB into calm waters with a team of independent people”. Internationally, according to Sylvia Schenk, the DFB “no longer plays a role” because of its leadership crisis: “We are ridiculous.”