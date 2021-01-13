PFulfill the requirement, save grain: Hansi Flick wants to make the trip to the Baltic Sea coast behind him without too much strain. “It’s a fine line,” said the Bayern Munich coach before the second round match in the DFB Cup at the up-and-coming third division Holstein Kiel. His team, however, “is already in a state of fitness that they can normally survive”.

In the far north, the record champions want to storm into the second round of the cup for the 20th time in a row and continue their “mission triple defense” on Wednesday (8.45pm in the FAZ live ticker for the DFB Cup, on ARD and Sky). And also rehabilitate for the 2: 3 bankruptcy in the league at Borussia Mönchengladbach. “We are still the championship leader,” emphasized Flick, who once again criticized the “three individual mistakes” before conceding goals, but said: “Check it off. Nothing happened.”

Of course, “in the back row there are things”, said the triple coach, “that we have to do better”. Fewer mistakes in the game setup, better protection. The Munich team has the first opportunity to do so in the catch-up game in Kiel. Flick didn’t want to underestimate the “storks” at all, after all, they had nothing to lose: “The cup has special laws,” he used a well-known phrase: “I know what it’s like when an underdog plays against the best German team . Everyone is motivated and you don’t have to say anything as a coach. “

However, the Bayern coach will probably not make any major rotations in the first English week of the year, at least he did not look into his cards. Only winger Kingsley Coman (musculature), midfielder Leon Goretzka (calf) and striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (back) will not fly to Kiel on Wednesday.

The 55-year-old can again rely on national player Serge Gnabry, who will return after his bruise over his shin. On Wednesday, the team will arrive at the hotel at 2:00 p.m., because, according to Flick, there is still “enough time to briefly gather strength”. In any case, Bayern are attacked in the first competitive game against Kiel since 1954 – the best defense of the second Bundesliga awaits. But Flick has to deal with larger construction sites on the defensive: five goals against in the first two games in 2021, plus only one zero at the end in the last 14 games.

This also applies to world goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, who has been waiting for the next record for weeks. The 34-year-old needs one more game without conceding a goal to set Oliver Kahn’s record (196). A Bayern professional will experience a little deja vu on Wednesday: David Alaba. In the 2009/10 season, the 28-year-old Austrian was there when Munich’s second team met the storks twice in the third division. At that time there was a 2-2 in Kiel, and Bayern naturally want to prevent this result and a possible extension.

The outsider from Schleswig-Holstein hopes on the way to a sensation that “the door might open a bit”, said Kiel’s trainer Ole Werner: “Then we want to be there with a good performance.” The winner scores in the round of 16 three weeks in their own stadium at Darmstadt 98, another second division club.