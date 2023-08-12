Dhe FC Schalke 04 averted an early end in the DFB Cup and reached the second round. At second division competitor Eintracht Braunschweig, the Gelsenkirchen came back on Friday evening after a deficit and defeated the Lower Saxony in a lackluster game 3:1 (2:1). S04 made the false start of Eintracht perfect, which had previously suffered two defeats in the league under new coach Jens Härtel.

Kenan Karaman (19′) equalized Anthony Ujah’s opening goal (12′), Paul Seguin (42′) turned the game around in favor of the guests. Danny Latza (90+4) made the decision late. In added time, first Eintracht player Sebastian Griesbeck and then Schalke’s Lino Tempelmann received the yellow-red card.

Braunschweig started with more pressure than the guests. Schalke’s Kenan Karaman responded to the opening goal by Ujah, who flicked the ball over the goalkeeper after a weak back pass from Timo Baumgartl to goalkeeper Marius Müller. Seguin rewarded the increasingly strong guests in the first half with a powerful shot into the goal.

Both teams struggled in the second half and made many mistakes. Small fouls and taunts caused interruptions. The S04 victory remained unchallenged in the second round because the Braunschweig team acted too harmlessly. Karaman (87th) initially missed the decision before the game ended in an eventful way.

Schalke last failed at Dynamo Dresden (1-2) in the first round of the competition nine years ago. “We shot three, Braunschweig made one. That was the difference. It only counts that we are one round further,” said Schalke goalkeeper Marius Müller on Sky.