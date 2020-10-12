The rise of Kimmich was remarkable, who started in central defense on his debut in May 2016 and was later established on the right side of defense as the successor of Philipp Lahm. After the disastrous World Cup two years ago, Löw promoted the native Rottweiler to his originally trained position in defensive midfield, which he subsequently also took at Bayern.

On Tuesday, both players will celebrate their anniversary in the Rheinenergiestadion of 1. FC Köln – but there will be no party in front of an audience. Due to the high incidence value of the city, no spectators are admitted to the Nations League game against Switzerland, as the DFB announced on Monday.

Löw only finds positive words for his midfield duo: “He’s the focal point in our game,” said the national coach about Kroos, “you can always play him, he always finds a solution of a leader. ” Kimmich, however, is “the personified passion and professionalism. He exudes this winning mentality. […] He brought the components of commitment and tough duels into our midfield. Even in his younger years he exudes a lot of leadership quality.