In the Nations League game against Switzerland (Tuesday, 8.45 p.m.) the German national team is celebrating a double anniversary: Toni Kroos will play his 100th international match, Joshua Kimmich booked game number 50.
Kroos and Kimmich are an integral part of the German national team. Both midfielders direct the game of the team from national coach Joachim Löw in the midfield center and usually convince with clever game shifts, the eye for the teammate in depth and thus the staging of scoring chances, whereby both actors also have a clean finish from the second row feature.
The rise of Kimmich was remarkable, who started in central defense on his debut in May 2016 and was later established on the right side of defense as the successor of Philipp Lahm. After the disastrous World Cup two years ago, Löw promoted the native Rottweiler to his originally trained position in defensive midfield, which he subsequently also took at Bayern.
Kroos has been part of the national team since March 2010. Before the World Cup in South Africa, the four-time Champions League winner was allowed to debut in the DFB dress for the first time, after the tournament, in which he was used in four games, he became an integral part of Löw’s regular eleven. His performances in the World Cup triumph in Brazil were particularly impressive, when Kroos delivered four assists and scored twice in the semifinals against Selecao.
On Tuesday, both players will celebrate their anniversary in the Rheinenergiestadion of 1. FC Köln – but there will be no party in front of an audience. Due to the high incidence value of the city, no spectators are admitted to the Nations League game against Switzerland, as the DFB announced on Monday.
Kroos wants to win even without a spectator: “I hope it will be successful. Otherwise I can’t buy anything for it,” said the 30-year-old, who is the 15th player in the history of the German national team to break 100 international matches will, according to the West German newspaper. Much more important to him than the anniversary, however, is the last big title that is still missing in his showcase: “The main goal is the European Championship.”
Löw only finds positive words for his midfield duo: “He’s the focal point in our game,” said the national coach about Kroos, “you can always play him, he always finds a solution of a leader. ” Kimmich, however, is “the personified passion and professionalism. He exudes this winning mentality. […] He brought the components of commitment and tough duels into our midfield. Even in his younger years he exudes a lot of leadership quality.
