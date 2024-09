Successor to İlkay Gündoğan: Joshua Kimmich is the new DFB captain

02.09.2024, 14:49 Reading time: 1 min.

Joshua Kimmich takes over the captain role of the national team.picture alliance / press photo agency ULMER

The national football team has a new captain: national coach Julian Nagelsmann has appointed Joshua Kimmich as captain. The FC Bayern professional succeeds the resigned İlkay Gündoğan.