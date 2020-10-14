“The bottom line is that Jogi Löw and his team are doing a sensational job. This type of criticism may be well received in the media, but it doesn’t help us any further. We have to remain objective and work together on the future of German football,” Flick wanted to defuse the discussion .

Specifically, Flick named two positions that cannot currently be adequately filled in the DFB team. “Full-backs and center strikers have to be developed. Serge Gnabry and Timo Werner are not center strikers. I have one more here who might have to train for six weeks, then he can help,” said Flick of Miroslav Klose, who has been with Bayern’s coaching staff since the summer listened to.

However, Flick declined himself: “No, no. I need it here,” he let the journalists know with a smile.