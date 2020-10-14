After national coach Jogi Löw recently came under increasing fire, his former assistant coach rushed to his side. Hansi Flick strengthened the back of the battered Löw.
At the press conference before the FC Bayern cup game, Flick commented on the current circumstances in relation to the national team. He has little understanding for certain critics and also revealed which positions in the national team are currently under-filled.
Flick explained to the DFB team, which was stumbling a little at the moment, that “there is game after game in these weeks”, so there is no “time to rehearse things”. The severe criticism of Löw, especially from former professionals and national players, is extremely angry with Flick.
“These experts used to be players too. The criticism surprised me a little, because these people hadn’t had a ball on their feet for 30 years,” Flick gave a small swipe to Matthäus, Thon and other ex-professionals who Löw recently spoke of Targeting measures.
“The bottom line is that Jogi Löw and his team are doing a sensational job. This type of criticism may be well received in the media, but it doesn’t help us any further. We have to remain objective and work together on the future of German football,” Flick wanted to defuse the discussion .
Specifically, Flick named two positions that cannot currently be adequately filled in the DFB team. “Full-backs and center strikers have to be developed. Serge Gnabry and Timo Werner are not center strikers. I have one more here who might have to train for six weeks, then he can help,” said Flick of Miroslav Klose, who has been with Bayern’s coaching staff since the summer listened to.
However, Flick declined himself: “No, no. I need it here,” he let the journalists know with a smile.
