Nnothing like get out of here. The entourage of the German national soccer team was in a hurry. The night after the 1-0 victory in Romania, the plane took off in Bucharest to bring the tired players and everyone else from the delegation of the German Football Association (DFB) back to Cologne under cover of darkness. In the luggage were three more items on the way to the world tournament in Qatar, which is to take place in November and December 2022. The somewhat inflated 3-0 at the start against Iceland was followed by a narrow success in what was supposed to be the strongest opponent in the qualifying group.

Tobias Rabe Responsible editor for Sport Online.

Serge Gnabry scored the only goal of the evening in the Arena Națională in the 16th minute. A long ball from Antonio Rüdiger’s defense reached Kai Havertz on the right. He had a little trouble getting the ball under control, but managed it and reached Gnabry with his pass flat in the middle, who only had to push in. “The goal was played out really well,” said national coach Joachim Löw, who also named the evening’s big point of criticism: “If you can criticize something, then it’s the evaluation of the chances. We could have made the game easier for ourselves by making it 2-0. “

This deficiency in the German game was indeed evident. Even before the goal, Havertz, who came over the right, had a great opportunity in front of the good goalkeeper Florin Nita, but only hit the goalkeeper with his attempt (9th). After that, Kimmich was unlucky with a long-range shot when the deflected ball only hit the crossbar (19th). Gnabry (32nd), Leon Goretzka (50th), again Gnabry (58th), Ilkay Gündogan (60th), Leroy Sané (63rd) and substitute Timo Werner (80th) did not bring the ball from a promising position in the Romanian gate below.

Great opportunity for Romania

Those who were very close on the lawn saw it very similarly. “I think we can make it easier for ourselves,” said Kimmich, who was particularly shadowed by the Romanians after his strong performance against Iceland. “We just have to decide earlier, then we’ll have a quieter evening.” Captain Manuel Neuer agreed with the conclusion. “I think we have to put the lid on earlier, then we won’t be in danger.” And goalscorer Gnabry said: “We made life difficult for ourselves. In the second half we just have to do these things. “

These neglects almost got punished shortly before the end. The fresh attacker George Puşcaş played Rüdiger, but his degree was too weak; Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer had no trouble catching the middle finish. It got trickier in the last minute of the game. After Sané lost the ball, Nicolae Stanciu shook Matthias Ginter off. Instead of reaching a teammate with a cross pass, the Romanian tried it himself and only hit the outside netting. “They have a team that can also play out a chance,” said Löw. As a matter of fact. And stronger opponents can do that a little better.

It was very lucky for the DFB-Elf that the Romanians didn’t take their chance. So the impression remained that the victory was on shaky ground in the end, but the performance is encouraging. “We worked very well against the ball and had good conquests,” said Löw. “We had some very good combinations. It was important that we got the three points. Overall, you can be satisfied with it, we can build on it. ”The German reconstruction after the destruction by the 0: 6 in Spain last November is therefore making progress; on Wednesday (8.45 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for World Cup qualification and on RTL) it is in Duisburg against North Macedonia.

Then, as against Iceland in Duisburg, the project WM 2022 will be continued with a third win in the third game, before the project EM 2021 moves completely into focus. The turmoil of the pandemic already means that qualifying for the tournament but one serves as a warm-up for the next one. Because after the North Macedonia game, the next milestone for Löw is the nomination for the postponed continental tournament. There are France, Portugal and Hungary waiting in the preliminary round. Before that, a test match against Latvia in Duisburg on June 7th has been scheduled, others are not yet official.

Most of the thoughts did not go that far in Bucharest that evening. “We have to win the game again with full speed ahead,” said Löw about the supposedly easier opponent North Macedonia. After leaving his starting XI unchanged from the Iceland game on Sunday, new staff can be expected. “But it may be that one or the other fresh player comes in,” said Löw. Candidates are goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen and Werner. “Timo will get his chance again, maybe on Wednesday.” Goretzka, who recently had calf problems, could get a break. After a “regeneration day”, preparation for North Macedonia will begin on Tuesday.