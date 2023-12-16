ZIt's two and a half hours from Kutaisi to Batumi, a lot of time to think. A car trip across Georgia, behind the wheel, that suddenly also plays a role at this moment, a driver of Moroccan origins. And in Ronny Zimmermann's mind this question: What world do we actually live in?

It's June 22nd, Zimmermann and Peter Frymuth, vice presidents of the German Football Association (DFB), are on their way back to the team's quarters from the German U-21 men's national team's opening game at the European Championships. A 1-1 draw against Israel was a setback for the team. But the further Kutaisi is behind them, the more Zimmermann and Frymuth are concerned with the hate messages online, which focus primarily on two German national players. In Kutaisi, Youssoufa Moukoko told reporters after the game about massive racist hostility: “If we win, we will all be Germans. If we lose, these monkey comments come. Jessica got it, I got it. Things like that don’t belong in football.”

“We have passed the appeal level”

Jessic is Jessic Ngankam. Like his teammate Moukoko, he missed a penalty in the game. But the problem that some people have is obviously different: that the two with black skin score penalties for Germany, that they play with black skin in the white jerseys of the national team.

For Zimmermann, as he tells it this week in a conference room on the DFB campus, it is the moment when it is clear to him: something has to change. He “couldn’t live with it anymore,” this “fading out and letting things stand.” At the beginning of the summer, at the U17 European Championships in Hungary, he realized that the problem of hate comments had been “far underestimated and misclassified” and that the association’s previous efforts to set an example were no longer enough: “ We produce pictures, we make video clips, but we don't reach the people.” At least not the ones who are the problem that Zimmermann wants to tackle. “It’s like being at home with the children: they also need boundaries.”



"It's like being at home with the children: they also need boundaries": Ronny Zimmermann from the DFB

Zimmermann, 62 years old, is a lawyer. He says: “We have passed the appeal level.” He wants the limits to be set with what the law provides: criminal law. At the end of the journey through Georgia there is a crisis meeting at half past one in the night. The next morning the presidium is connected, with the result that the DFB is looking for a way to the public prosecutor's office. She is now investigating charges of sedition, possible punishment: three months to five years in prison.







Zimmermann hopes that this path should be taken much more often. He has his sights set on the European Championships next summer, with Germany as hosts. But he also wants a concerted action by German sports, not only the DFB, but also the German Football League (DFL), its clubs and the German Olympic Sports Confederation (DOSB) should take part; he wants to put pressure on politics and the judiciary , to simplify the processes, to transfer them from the analogue past to the digital present, and he also wants to hold the platform operators responsible. What encourages him: He is receiving great interest from the Frankfurt Public Prosecutor's Office, where there is a central office for combating cybercrime (ZIT). “We received extremely open and generous support there,” he says.