For third division club Arminia Bielefeld, it went on Tuesday evening in a single football game for the profit of 3.35 million euros. This is a breathtaking amount for a club that is said to have a string of seven million euros. For comparison: In the group phase of the Champions League (in which Bielefeld does not participate, never before) there was 2.1 million euros per victory.

So it was a very special game for the Arminen, this quarter-finals in the DFB Cup against the Bundesliga club Werder Bremen. The Bremeners also dealt with the premium of 3.35 million euros for the semi-finals awarded by the German Football Association, and that would also have been a lot of money for Werder-but they don’t get it. The prospect of money and fame actually driven the Arminia cup fright in the fourth game of this competition for the fourth time for a surprising home win against a higher class.

The 2: 1 (2-0) against Bremen was even the third cup triumph against a Bundesliga club. Second division Hannover 96 and Union Berlin, SC Freiburg and Werder Bremen-this is the series of Bielefeld’s trophy victim. “An indescribable feeling,” said goal scorer Marius Wörl.

Werder only creates the connection goal

Everything was prepared for a large cup battle on the Teutoburg Forest. Rustic Bremen dominated the first half hour, but then suffered a series of painful pinpricks: striker Marvin Ducksch picked up his thigh and had to get out (30th), Flügelmann Mitchell Weiser saw stressful yellow after a tactical foul (31st) and goalkeeper Michael Zetterer would be almost for the first time after a big chance of Bielefeld’s Joel Felix has been overcome (34th). The Bremen were perplexed by the sudden change. The game changed completely, but Bremen’s right -back Julian Malatini also had a decisive part.

In the 35th minute, the Argentinian, who had been playing for Werder for a year, unnecessarily lost the ball to Bielefeld’s attacker Marius Wörl, who without hesitation to hesitate into the Bremen goal and caused the first shocks on the so -called alp. Just six minutes later, Malatini blends into a even bigger unlucky and clarified a cross between Arminia player Stefano Russo, unhappily over his own goalkeeper into his own goal (41st). Now the Alm trembled.

Three minutes after the restart, the substitute Bremer Justin Njinmah ran on the goal alone, but failed at goalkeeper Jonas Kersken. Werder woke up. In the 56th minute, the Joker Oliver Burke made the game 1-2 exciting again for angry Bremer. An extension was now in the air, but the Bielefelders brought the narrow lead over time.

The knowledge that only a single home win for the first time is now missing into the cup final could be psychological help in the third division’s promotion race, there they are currently fourth. On Sunday evening, however, the whole of East Westphalia is now looking forward to the semi-final draw.