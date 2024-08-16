„Wir waren seriös, wir waren aber nicht fehlerfrei“, sagte Müller im ZDF. „Es macht Spaß, ich fühle mich gut – aber es soll nicht um mich gehen.“ Es sei „schon ein deutlicher Unterschied“ zu erkennen gewesen zu Auftritten in der vergangenen Saison.

Der Belgier, der auf Verkaufskandidat Leon Goretzka im Kader verzichtet hatte, durfte sich über die Fortsetzung einer aktuellen Rekordserie freuen: Wie immer seit der Saison 1995/96 zogen die Münchner in die zweite Runde ein.

Ungleiches Kräftemessen

Müller mit frühen Toren (12./15. Minute) sorgte dafür, dass der in dunkler Hose und weißem T-Shirt sowie mit einem dunklen Basecap bekleidete Kompany einen weitestgehend entspannten Sommerabend im Donaustadion erleben durfte.

Nach der Pause verpasste es sein Team, gegen die nie aufzusteckenden Ulmer früher alles klarzumachen. Erst Kingsley Coman sorgte für das 3:0 (79.), ehe auch noch der eingewechselte Harry Kane (90.+3) traf.

Müller rückte durch seine Pokaltore 35 und 36 in die Top acht der ewigen Torschützenliste im deutschen Pokalwettbewerb vor. Für viel Gesprächsstoff sorgte aber auch ein fehlender Teamkollege. Goretzka, der für die Heim-EM nicht nominiert worden war und auch beim deutschen Fußball-Rekordmeister einen schweren Stand hat, gehörte im ungleichen Pokal-Kräftemessen nicht zum Aufgebot der Münchner.

Not an exciting start: Successful debut by Vincent Kompany Reuters

“We have a very, very good squad. We have added to the midfield,” said sporting director Max Eberl before kick-off on ZDF. Goretzka has a contract, and FC Bayern respects all contracts. “It is completely normal that you can say what the sporting prospects might look like,” said Eberl. Goretzka’s contract runs until June 30, 2026 – the question of his future is exciting.

The cup duel that Ulm had been looking forward to for a long time lost its excitement early on. In front of the eyes of Ralf Rangnick, who once had great success for Ulm with his reputation as a football professor and was a candidate for the coaching position at Munich, the hosts fought selflessly. Every duel, every tackle by the team of the former championship coach with the Bayern women’s footballers, Thomas Wörle, was cheered by the majority of the 17,400 spectators in the sold-out Donaustadion.

But Munich’s Mr. Cup Müller then steered the game in the expected direction. Joshua Kimmich flicked the ball to Müller as he fell, who had no trouble converting in typical fashion. The soon-to-be 35-year-old added another goal shortly after after a cross from Serge Gnabry. Only Charly Körbel (70 for Eintracht Frankfurt) and Manfred Kaltz (67 for Hamburger SV) have played more DFB Cup games for one club than Müller for Bayern (66).

Sitting on an aluminum suitcase, Kompany waited after the break until the clouds of smoke had cleared from the Bayern curve after a generous pyrotechnic display. After that, the tall Belgian, who shook plenty of hands in the Donaustadion, positioned himself back at the front of his coaching zone.

Ulm, who lost goalkeeper Christian Ortag with a big bump and dizziness after half an hour, did not let themselves get down. The hosts even came close to making it 1:2.