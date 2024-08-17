„Wir waren seriös, aber nicht fehlerfrei. Wir wollten viel umsetzen von dem, was wir in den letzten Wochen erarbeitet haben”, sagte Müller nach dem Spiel im ZDF: Gegen den Ball und in den Zweikämpfen sei beim FC Bayern „schon ein deutlicher Unterschied zu erkennen zu dem, was uns letztes Jahr vielleicht nicht so gutgetan hat. Ich fand es einen guten Auftritt von uns, auch wenn es mit dem Ball noch ausbaufähig ist.”

Vor 17.400 Zuschauern im ausverkauften Donaustadion ging der FC Bayern gleich mit der ersten Chance in Führung: Erst traf Müller nach einer schönen Vorarbeit von Joshua Kimmich, der den Ball mit der Hacke mitgenommen hatte (12.). Dann musste Müller nach einem Steilpass von Min-jae Kim und guter Übersicht von Serge Gnabry nur noch aus kurzer Distanz einschieben (15.).

Im weiteren Verlauf plätscherte das Spiel ein bisschen vor sich hin, auch weil die Bayern nicht mehr taten, als von ihnen gefordert war. Wenn es einmal gefährlich wurde, dann vor allem über Raphaël Guerreiro, der immer wieder auf die halblinke Position rückte. So kam es dann auch, dass die Ulmer nach der Pause ihre beste Phase hatten und durch zwei große Chancen fast das 1:2 erzielten, die Felix Higl und Dennis Chessa aber nicht nutzen konnten (60.).

In the final phase, FC Bayern improved a little, also because the substitutes stormed forward with fresh energy. New signing Michael Olise earned his first point for FC Bayern after just two minutes when he outwitted his opponent after a long ball from Harry Kane and passed to Kingsley Coman, who slotted in to make it 3-0 (79th minute). A few seconds before the end, Kane increased the lead again with his head (90th+3).

The test matches had already given us an idea of ​​what the new coach Vincent Kompany was pursuing with FC Bayern. He wanted his team to play “courageous” and “aggressive” football, designed to put the opponent under pressure as early as possible, Kompany explained at his presentation.

The decisive factor is the work against the ball

Against Ulm, he tried to give his players as much information as possible from the sidelines: He shouted commands across the pitch, brought the players over to him for individual discussions – and had to be reprimanded by the fourth official when he once again left the technical area.

But of course not everything that the players and their coach had planned worked out in the first competitive match. The Munich team could have decided the game earlier if the inaccurate passes had not crept in again and again.

The decisive factor was the work against the ball, explained Müller in front of the journalists’ microphones: “That was the key this time, because we lost the ball too often. That made life difficult for ourselves.”

Next Sunday (3:30 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the Bundesliga and on DAZN), the German record champions will start the new Bundesliga season at VfL Wolfsburg. After the game in Ulm, it is at least doubtful whether Leon Goretzka will still be wearing the Bayern jersey. While other transfer candidates such as Kimmich, Gnabry and Müller used the game to prove themselves once again, Kompany once again decided not to use Goretzka.

It was a clear signal to the midfielder that he no longer plays a role despite his contract running until 2026. When asked about Goretzka, Müller chose his words carefully: “Leon is not in an easy situation, but he is still training excellently. That is what sets our boys apart: no one lets themselves down.”