Live ticker for the DFB Cup

Who will win the DFB Cup? The cup has its own laws this season too. Which amateur club prevails against the teams from the Bundesliga, 2nd Bundesliga and 3rd division? There is high tension in the knockout games. The defending champion is Bayern Munich. The final will take place on May 13, 2021 in Berlin in the Olympiastadion. Follow all games in the live ticker. Here you will also find all the information about the schedule, dates, draws and teams.