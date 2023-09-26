Thomas Tuchel briefly tugged on his cap and walked to his professionals with a satisfied smile. Goalscorer Mathys Tel was happy to give his jersey to a little boy who had escaped from the stewards. With a very serious performance, FC Bayern Munich moved into the second round of the DFB Cup at Preußen Münster.

Tuchel’s team deservedly defeated the third division club 4-0 (3-0) on Tuesday evening. “It was a confident performance from us, overall that is the keyword of the evening,” said substitute central defender Leon Goretzka on ZDF after the final whistle.

In front of 12,794 spectators in the sold-out Preußenstadion, Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting (9th minute), Konrad Laimer (40th), Frans Krätzig (45th + 5th) and Tel (86th) scored the goals for the German record champions, whose fans were with them a protest against the cup date caused the game to be interrupted for around two minutes. “We were able to celebrate a wonderful football festival here,” emphasized Prussia’s sports director, Peter Niemeyer.

Three days after the furious 7-0 win against VfL Bochum in the Bundesliga, Bayern didn’t put on the big football show without striker Harry Kane this time. At no point did they allow any thoughts of a Westphalian sensation to arise, even with an emergency central defense. Münster was clearly inferior.

The big fireworks display took place in the Preußen-Kurve before kick-off. Referee Matthias Jöllenbeck took it with a smile, but because the pyrotechnic show had fogged up one half of the field, he waited a moment before the unequal showdown began.







Waiver of Kane

The fact that Tuchel had to improvise heavily in defense did not change the balance of power: Dayot Upamecano had also signed off with injury complaints in the morning, and Matthijs de Ligt and Minjae Kim were also missing. Tuchel ordered Noussair Mazraoui and Goretzka into central defense in front of goalkeeper Daniel Peretz, who was making his competitive debut for Bayern.

At the front, Tuchel voluntarily gave up goal scorer Kane, Leroy Sané also got a breather, and Thomas Müller was missing from the squad due to a strain. The offensive power was still immense with players like Choupo-Moting, Jamal Musiala, Serge Gnabry, Tel and Kingsley Coman.

And Münster felt that right away. Goretzka moved up and lofted the ball into the penalty area, where Gnabry collided with the actual Münster substitute keeper Johannes Schenk, who had rushed out and was on loan from Bayern. The action had characteristics of a body check. Gnabry had to be treated and minutes later even had to leave the field because of pain in his left arm. There were no penalties, however, and video evidence was not available.







In the collision, Gnabry probably suffered a fracture to his left forearm, as coach Tuchel confirmed to the Sky TV channel after the final whistle. His latest status is that the professional should undergo surgery this Wednesday, said Tuchel. “Then it will take a few weeks,” said the Bayern coach: “It’s extremely bitter, especially for him personally, of course, but also for us. He’s just an important player.”



The protest: FC Bayern supporters throw tennis balls onto the field.

Five minutes after the momentous collision, the ball was in the Münster goal. On the right, Tel outplayed several Prussian professionals, in the middle, Choupo-Moting gave Schenk no chance. The next fireworks, now from the Munich players, failed to materialize. Instead, Peretz was given a chance to excel. In the follow-up he cleared against Malik Batmaz.

Münster didn’t have to hope for a substitution mistake like Mark von Bommel made two years ago in VfL Wolfsburg’s victory; his team wanted to be unpleasant, coach Sascha Hildmann had announced. And it took until the second Munich goal by Laimer, finely prepared by Goretzka, and the goal debut of Krätzig, who came on for Gnabry, in his second competitive game for Bayern.

It also took a while because the game was interrupted. After around 30 minutes, Munich fans threw tennis balls onto the field. A poster read: “No to the Supercup on the cup weekend!” They didn’t like the fact that the Munich team, as champions, had played the Supercup against the cup winners RB Leipzig on the actual first round cup date in August and that the Münster game therefore took place so late.

With the three-goal lead, the Bayern bench was visibly relaxed in the second half. Especially since Tuchel’s team absolutely controlled the game and the Prussians’ hopes of a cup sensation had given way to reality. Tuchel took advantage of that.

Among other things, he granted goal scorer Laimer and captain Joshua Kimmich an early end of duty before the Bundesliga game on Saturday (6.30 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the Bundesliga and on Sky) in Leipzig and was then allowed to applaud goal number four to get things in the mood.