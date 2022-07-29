Bith Edin Terzic’s comeback as BVB trainer, Dortmund made a direct impression in the DFB Cup. In the constant rain in Munich, Borussia literally wet the overwhelmed third division club TSV 1860 with their speed and enthusiasm when they made it 3-0 (3-0) on Friday.

Even the absence of the seriously ill Erling-Haaland successor Sébastien Haller (tumor operation) in the center of the storm did not matter in any phase of the 90 minutes in front of 15,000 spectators in the sold-out Grünwalder Stadium. The outstanding Donyell Malen (8th minute), Jude Bellingham (31st) and newcomer Karim Adeyemi (35th), who scored from a position suspected of being offside, ensured with their goals that the one-sided game was decided early. In terms of football, BVB impressed against the promotion contenders in the third division.

“We were the favorites in that game. I think we played well and rightly won,” said Adeyemi on ZDF. “We harmonized well, that’s what counts, we won 3-0.” 1860 captain Stefan Lex said: “We have to concentrate on the league. It was nice that we took the evening with us. We have to take the positives with us, that the game wasn’t the best in many places, that’s also clear.” With Terzic, Borussia won the DFB Cup in 2021. After a year’s break, the 39-year-old has now replaced Marco Rose as coach.

BVB at high speed

The “lions” actually wanted to prepare a “hot dance” for BVB, as coach Michael Köllner said. But the fans’ wish didn’t come true. Dortmund were in the game straight away and approached the task seriously and purposefully – above all Malen from the Netherlands. The 23-year-old quickly forced 1860 goalkeeper Marco Hiller to make the first save (4th). Shortly thereafter, he again ran away from opponent Christopher Lannert, who had been substituted early on. Malen’s low shot into the near corner jumped from post to post and then into the net.







The hosts were also unlucky that third division top scorer Marcel Bär limped off injured (19′). Only the BVB ensemble played on the pitch. High-speed football overwhelmed the 1860 defensive. For the second goal, Malen, captain Marco Reus and goalscorer Bellingham were able to combine almost undisturbed. Malen also set up goal number three, with goalkeeper Hiller slipping the wet ball through his arms when Adeyemi shot.



Replaced Sébastien Haller at BVB: Youssoufa Moukoko

:



Image: EPA



Terzic was able to do squad hygiene at the break by substituting the veteran Mats Hummels, who was initially on the bench, for Niklas Süle. The new signing from FC Bayern initially formed the defensive center with Nico Schlotterbeck, who was signed from Freiburg. The national team duo was not even required.







A week before the hot start of the Bundesliga against Bayer Leverkusen, Haller’s failure in Dortmund against the vainly fighting “Löwen” played no role. 17-year-old Youssoufa Moukoko replaced Ajax Amsterdam’s €30m signing, which had been out for months, in the center of attack – but without attracting attention.

After the break, the still dominant Borussia managed the lead with a lot of ball possession. Reus failed freestanding to Hiller (59th). Another BVB hit shortly before the end did not count because of offside. After the sixties were able to celebrate big evenings in the DFB Cup a year ago, for example by beating Dortmund’s arch-rivals FC Schalke 04, they now have to concentrate fully on their goal of returning to the second division after the BVB lesson.