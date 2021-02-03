Gladbach wins the DFB Cup round of 16 at VfB Stuttgart. Borussia benefits from a bad mistake by the hosts. With Cologne, the next Bundesliga club is eliminated. Markus Gisdol’s team loses in Regensburg.

D.Thanks to its top French duo, Borussia Mönchengladbach remained unbeaten in the seventh competitive game of the year and made it into the quarter-finals of the DFB Cup for the first time since 2017. Coach Marco Rose’s team won 2-1 (1-1) at VfB Stuttgart despite an early deficit. Shooting star Silas Wamangituka scored for VfB in the second minute after a great solo. The French offensive aces Marcus Thuram (45th + 1) and Alassane Plea (50th) turned the game in favor of the guests.

VfB used its first attack to take the lead. As in the 2-0 win against FSV Mainz 05 in the league last Friday, Wamangituka was unstoppable in his run over half the place. When he arrived in the penalty area, he let his opponent Stefan Lainer slip into the void and then carefully pushed into the right corner. It was the Congolese’s 13th competitive goal this season.

Plea pushes the ball into the Stuttgart goal for the decisive 2: 1 Source: Getty Images / Matthias Hangst

The Gladbachers needed a good quarter of an hour before they were dangerous – but then right away. Thuram brought the ball over the right wing into the six-yard box, where VfB defender Waldemar Anton was just able to prevent an own goal by his colleague Konstantinos Mavropanos.

In stoppage time of the first round, however, the guests found the gap. Thuram came back on the right, pulled past Marc Oliver Kempf after a pass from Stindl and executed halfway up into the left corner. Shortly before, another VfB goal by Didavi had rightly not been given due to offside (45th).

Stuttgart’s goalkeeper slips before conceding a goal

The Gladbach opening goal by Plea five minutes after the break was suspect, but still compliant with the rules. After a mistake in the Stuttgart build-up, Lainer sent the 27-year-old over the right side – and he also benefited from the fact that VfB goalkeeper Bredlow slipped away while running out.

The hosts then intensified their offensive efforts again and came through Sasa Kaladjzic (61st, 65th) to two header chances. Ultimately, Borussia brought home their second away win since the turn of the year.

Jahn Regensburg – 1. FC Cologne 4: 3 nE

The penalty specialists of SSV Jahn Regensburg have crowned their comeback qualities against 1. FC Köln and made it into the quarter-finals of the DFB Cup for the first time. The second division turned a 0: 2 deficit and blocked the Rhineland first division side in the 6: 5 (2: 2, 2: 2) after penalties for the first time among the best eight teams in eleven years.

Jahn Regensburg throws 1. FC Köln out of the cup Source: REUTERS

As in the first two rounds, the Regensburg team proved to be a more ripped-off team in the knockout duels between the shooter and the goalkeeper. The Cologne coach Markus Gisdol, however, missed the decision on Wednesday evening in regular time when Emmanuel Dennis (78th minute) failed with a hand penalty.

Ismail Jakobs (4th minute) and loaned Dennis with his debut goal (22nd) for FC gave Cologne the lead in a spectacular first half. Scott Kennedy (35th) and Jann George (44th) equalized for the Regensburg team under the floodlights.