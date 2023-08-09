Dhe ball rolls again. After two days off in a row, Eintracht is still busy getting in shape for the forthcoming start of the competitive game. On Wednesday morning – at the beginning of practice in the rain, at the end in sunshine – Dino Toppmöller was able to welcome almost all the professionals from his large squad. The Eintracht coach has known for a long time that the injured Lucas Alario is still in his native Argentina.

What was new, however, was the indisposition of Junior Dina Ebimbe, who called in sick with a cold and had to hurry to be ready for action in the first round game at Lokomotive Leipzig on Sunday (3.30 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the DFB Cup and on Sky). The exam in the formally fourth-rate Saxons can provide initial indications of what can be expected from Eintracht this season with a new coach and new players.

In terms of personnel, everything is still in flux. Players like Rafael Borré, Faride Alidou and probably Ali Akman will leave the club or be loaned to other clubs. The 19-year-old U-19 national player Nnamdi Collins was signed by Fortuna Düsseldorf on Wednesday. The highly acclaimed defender has committed himself to Eintracht until mid-2028.

Muani’s goals would help

The statics of the team structure can falter again if Randal Kolo Muani leaves. Eintracht’s best striker doesn’t give a damn that he’s a sought-after man in Europe. On Wednesday, the Frenchman laughed and joked to his heart’s content. He also took it easy that coach Toppmöller put him in the supposed B-Elf in the training games. It’s the well-known gimmicks that the coaches resort to again and again. They mean nothing in the Kolo Muani case. As long as the 24-year-old wears the dress with the eagle on his chest, he is and will remain Eintracht’s sporting life insurance.







Goals from Kolo Muani in the cup game at Lokomotiv Leipzig would help, as the game can surprise Eintracht. A seasoned pro like Sebastian Rode knows this, and that’s why he pointed out the pitfalls of the knockout game as early as Wednesday.

“We have to accept the fight from the first second. If we can do that, I’m convinced that we will dominate Leipzig with our playful class,” said the Eintracht captain, who not only showed respect for the opponent. “Everything will depend on how mentally we are attuned to the atmosphere there.” The two fan groups are anything but friends.

Last season, when Eintracht had to play away at second division promoted Magdeburg in the first round of the cup, there were serious riots. In terms of sport, Rode sees Eintracht on the right track. “At the moment there are still a few small things missing that make it absolutely necessary to score the goal. But I’m confident that the knot will slowly burst in the games,” said the 32-year-old Frankfurt captain, who is contesting his last season and then ending his active career.







On Wednesday, when Toppmöller and his helpers kept the players busy on both training grounds, Rode was back for the first time after a long forced break. “A small calf injury put me out of action for two weeks.”

Rode was also there when he and his teammates had to complete two additional training sessions between the morning and afternoon sessions in the weight room. Specialists provided information on the subject of anti-doping. In addition, the Wiesbaden Bundesliga referee Tobias Welz brought Eintracht up to date with the latest refereeing rules.