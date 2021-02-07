With Rot-Weiss Essen, an amateur club is still represented in the current competition, Christian Neidhart’s team celebrated a surprising 2-1 win over Bayer Leverkusen in extra time. The Werkself had to say goodbye, as did 1. FC Köln, who gave up a 2-0 lead against second division Jahn Regensburg and lost out on penalties. With FC Schalke 04 (0: 1 against Wolfsburg) and VfB Stuttgart (1: 2 against Borussia Mönchengladbach), two other Bundesliga clubs were eliminated in the round of 16, but both Regensburg and Holstein Kiel made it to the quarter-finals after league rivals Darmstadt 98 was also defeated on penalties.

Quarter-final pairings in #DFBPokal: Gladbach – BVB

RW Essen – Kiel

Regensburg – Werder Bremen

Leipzig – Wolfsburg – 90min DE ?? (@ 90min_DE) February 7, 2021