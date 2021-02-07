The games for the DFB Cup quarter-finals were drawn on Sunday evening. 90min has the four pairings in the overview below.
The DFB Cup is entering the decisive phase. After four round of 16 games were played last Tuesday and Wednesday, the quarter-finals were drawn on Sunday evening. The round of the last eight will be played on the second and third March, before the two semi-finals will be played on the first and second May and the final in the Berlin Olympic Stadium on May thirteenth.
With Rot-Weiss Essen, an amateur club is still represented in the current competition, Christian Neidhart’s team celebrated a surprising 2-1 win over Bayer Leverkusen in extra time. The Werkself had to say goodbye, as did 1. FC Köln, who gave up a 2-0 lead against second division Jahn Regensburg and lost out on penalties. With FC Schalke 04 (0: 1 against Wolfsburg) and VfB Stuttgart (1: 2 against Borussia Mönchengladbach), two other Bundesliga clubs were eliminated in the round of 16, but both Regensburg and Holstein Kiel made it to the quarter-finals after league rivals Darmstadt 98 was also defeated on penalties.
Looking at the other participants, Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig, VfL Wolfsburg and Gladbach are among the favorites. In the quarterfinals, the quartet will meet directly! BVB will be in Gladbach, Wolfsburg in Leipzig. The last remaining Bundesliga club, Werder Bremen, has to go to Regensburg. With Holstein Kiel or RW Essen, at least one lower class club will be in the semi-finals.