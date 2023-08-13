Before the DFB Cup game at Lok Leipzig, it becomes clear how the Eintracht coach wants to play – and who the winners of the preparation are. The six new players play different roles.

Dino Toppmöller’s coaching premiere at Eintracht should bring a different result than the embarrassing results of his predecessors. The two Austrians Oliver Glasner and Adi Hütter experienced a disaster on their debut in the DFB Cup: Glasner and Frankfurt lost 2-0 to Waldhof Mannheim in the first main round in 2021, and Hütter was shocked by the 2-1 draw at SSV Ulm.

For the 42-year-old Toppmöller, the seriousness of his everyday coaching life at Eintracht begins this Sunday (3.30 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the DFB Cup and on Sky) away against Lok Leipzig. This time, the table ninth (one win and one defeat each) of the Regionalliga Nordost wants to achieve a much-noticed cup sensation; since 2020, the fourth division club has always ranked among the top six in the table, in the previous season Leipzig finished fourth.