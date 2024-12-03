The career of football coach Florian Kohfeldt is a bit like “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button”, only wilder. In the film and novel of the same name by the writer F. Scott Fitzgerald, the protagonist is born an old man and dies in the form of a newborn, his biological clock ticking backwards. Florian Kohfeldt, on the other hand, started his professional career with a smart hedgehog hairstyle that made him look younger than he actually was – and that’s saying something, as he was one of the youngest head coaches in the first and second leagues. Time flew by like this: Kohfeldt, who was a baby at the time, made a formidable start with his heart club Werder Bremen and got himself a serious haircut. He could speak eloquently and was already considered one of the country’s upcoming top coaches.