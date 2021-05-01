E.The football nation really did not experience an exciting cup battle on this May evening, when most people had to stay at home due to the pandemic. “A hurricane” had swept over his Kiel team, said managing director Uwe Stöver at half time. The final result was already on the video screen: 5: 0. That part of the football audience that was lacking the tension that evening can at least comfort themselves with the prospect of the final show on May 13th. This is where the two teams that have been fighting for the status of second force in national football behind FC Bayern for some time now meet: Dortmund and Leipzig. The Kielers in the constitution from Saturday evening would have had little place there.

Actually, they had resolved to “increase the probability from minute to minute” through tough resistance, after FC Bayern also to kick Dortmund out of the competition, had announced captain Hauke ​​Wahl before the game. After just half an hour, this plan had crashed. Giovanni Reyna had a beautiful 14-meter shot to make it 1-0 (16th minute), whereupon BVB developed a remarkable ease. “When a team like Borussia Dortmund takes a game so seriously, it will be difficult, then the class difference becomes clear,” said Stöver.

Dortmund merciless in the first half

Prepared by hacking tricks by Marco Reus and Raphael Guerreiro, Reyna added a second goal (23rd), before Reus refined a ball gently spooned by Emre Can with the third goal (26th). Thorgan Hazard and Jude Bellingham (42nd) scored more goals before the break. Five goals within one half against the strongest defense in the second division are a signal of strength. Especially since Erling Haaland was not cheering on the lawn, but upstairs in the stands.

The striker has problems with his thigh after taking a blow in the closing stages of the game in Wolfsburg last weekend. But the Kiel could not benefit from this supposed advantage and were also unlucky. After half an hour, important striker Janni Serra had to be replaced after a duel with Can. And when there was a chance to get back into the game after all, with a score of 3-0, Fabian Reese hit the inside post with a great shot (27th). After the break, the game’s fire was extinguished.

However, the Dortmund victory was overshadowed by a likely bad knee injury to Mateu Morey (71). The Spaniard’s screams of pain were almost as terrible as the TV images showing the knee being levered out of its natural position.