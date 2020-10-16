Of the FC Bayern cleared the Düren hurdle in the first round of the cup without a shine. With a B or debut team, the record champions prevailed 2-0 against the upper division 2.
Gates: Choupo-Moting (24th, 75th), Müller (36th, penalty)
FC Bayern against a fifth division, peat festival guaranteed! – or not? Bayern prevailed 3-0 against FC Düren in the first round of the cup, which is pretty close on paper. On the one hand, this was due to Bavaria’s newly thrown together, not really well-rehearsed formation, and on the other hand, a courageous appearance by the league club. Overall, however, FC Bayern played a decent, sovereign game – and a good horse doesn’t jump any higher than it has to.
Head coach Hansi Flick relied on a B-Elf against the cup opponent, with the exception of Thomas Müller, who was not in action with the national team during the week. Alexander Nübel, Marc Roca, Bouna Sarr and Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting made their debut for the record champions, Douglas Costa made his debut on loan.
Choupo-Moting entered the scorers list twice, Thomas Müller also scored with a penalty.
