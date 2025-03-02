The favorite fright receives the defending champion: Double winner Bayer Leverkusen has to go to the third division club Arminia Bielefeld in the semi-finals of the DFB Cup. This was the result of the draw in the German Football Museum in Dortmund on Sunday. “Losfee” Gerald Asamoah gave VfB Stuttgart a home game against RB Leipzig in the fight for the ticket for Berlin.

An absolute highlight game is waiting for the Arminia. The East Westphalia enjoy home rights as a “amateur association”. “Of course we are really happy and are already really in the mood,” said Bielefeld’s sports manager Michael Mutzel in the ARD: “It’s 90 minutes, it’s a football game. Everything can happen. ” The Arminia, who has never been in the cup final, has already eliminated three Bundesliga clubs on the home Alm with Union Berlin, SC Freiburg and Werder Bremen in this trophy season.

The two -time cup winner Leverkusen had only prevailed in the quarter -finals in the quarter -finals against the Rhenish rival 1. FC Köln (3: 2) – but of course goes into the game as a house -high favorite. RB Leipzig could move into the final in Stuttgart for the fifth time in the past seven years. The semi -finals are scheduled for the 1st and April 2. The final in the Berlin Olympic Stadium will increase on May 24th.