The matches for the DFB Cup round of 16 were drawn on Sunday afternoon. 90min presents the pairings in the following overview.
Two encounters are still pending before the DFB Cup round of 16 is complete – Bayer Leverkusen will face Eintracht Frankfurt on January 12, and FC Bayern will visit Holstein Kiel a day later – but the games were already drawn on Sunday afternoon.
A total of eight Bundesliga teams, five second division teams and even a regional division with RW Essen are still in the running; the latter caused a surprise with their 3-2 win over Fortuna Düsseldorf. Meanwhile, the game association Greuther Fürth also managed a coup, in the penalty shoot-out the Franks prevailed against 1899 Hoffenheim – just like VfL Bochum at relegation-threatened FSV Mainz 05. SC Paderborn also prevailed in a duel with a first division club, the East Westphalia forced Union Berlin with 3: 2 in the knees.
The round of 16 will be played on the second and third of February. The winner of the game Leverkusen vs. Frankfurt then gets to do with RW Essen, Kiel or FC Bayern meet SV Darmstadt. The games Wolfsbug against Schalke and Stuttgart against Gladbach are eagerly awaited. RB Leipzig are the clear favorites against VfL Bochum, as well as BVB, which receives SC Paderborn.
