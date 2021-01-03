A total of eight Bundesliga teams, five second division teams and even a regional division with RW Essen are still in the running; the latter caused a surprise with their 3-2 win over Fortuna Düsseldorf. Meanwhile, the game association Greuther Fürth also managed a coup, in the penalty shoot-out the Franks prevailed against 1899 Hoffenheim – just like VfL Bochum at relegation-threatened FSV Mainz 05. SC Paderborn also prevailed in a duel with a first division club, the East Westphalia forced Union Berlin with 3: 2 in the knees.

The last sixteen pairings in #DFBPokal: RW Essen – Leverkusen / Frankfurt

Wolfsburg – Schalke 04

Regensburg – 1. FC Cologne

Werder Bremen – Greuther Fürth

Leipzig – Bochum

BVB – Paderborn

FC Bayern / Kiel – Darmstadt

Stuttgart – Gladbach – 90min DE ?? (@ 90min_DE) January 3, 2021