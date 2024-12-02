The man FC Bayern could use right now was visiting recently. After the Champions League game against Paris, he strolled through the arena’s catacombs. He had reason enough to be in a good mood, if you believe a report from the transfer market reporting: According to Sky, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, 35, has found a new club, the New York Red Bulls, after six months without a club.

Choupo – that was the solution at FC Bayern until last summer when what shouldn’t have happened happened: when the Munich regular in the center of the attack, Robert Lewandowski until 2022, had to be replaced. He made his big appearance in the 22/23 season after the Munich team briefly fell into the mistaken belief that they could not play a real nine after Lewandowski’s departure. They corrected the tactics, Choupo-Moting played and scored. From 2023 onwards he had a harder time when Harry Kane came and was practically never out. Choupo’s contract was not renewed.

Now, however, just before the most important game of the remaining year in the DFB Cup against Leverkusen this Tuesday, Kane is injured. Vincent Kompany said on Monday that he would be out for “a few games” with a torn muscle fiber in his thigh, which he suffered in the 1-1 draw in Dortmund. For the first time, the coach is faced with the question of how he can replace his best goalscorer without being able to rely on a replacement specifically intended for this purpose.

Kompany’s answer to this question was long, he listed almost all of his offensive players. Kane cannot be replaced “one-on-one”, but: “We have players who are dangerous in front of goal” and “enough players who can play the role”. Thomas Müller and four of the five wingers would be considered, but “King might not” – Kingsley Coman is the most classic wing attacker in the squad.

SZ Plus Opinion Contract negotiations :Bayern lure Kimmich with free gimmicks Comment by Philipp Schneider

Müller came on as a substitute for Kane in Dortmund in the 33rd minute, but was confused about his role as the front-runner and missed a great chance. Mathys Tel surprisingly started out as a left winger, but wasn’t convinced. Serge Gnabry, who perhaps has the most experience as a central striker, appears to be fit again after knee problems. Kompany listed Michael Olise and Leroy Sané as further options.

Kane has scored 20 goals in 19 competitive games – and assisted nine goals

Kane has scored 20 goals in 19 games so far and assisted on nine. Before the game in Dortmund, he had only, exceptionally, missed an entire half in the first two cup games. The BavarianFootball will look different without him, Kompany admitted. The second half on Saturday proved this when, with a bit of luck in the making (defender Niklas Süle was on the ground), Jamal Musiala equalized with a header.

A better performance against Leverkusen than against BVB will probably be necessary in order not to waste the first title chance of the season – even if the German champions limit themselves to defending, as they did in the 1-1 draw in the league, which is unlikely to happen. “They can defend deep and press high,” Kompany said.

When it comes to his attack, the coach will have to continue to be creative if Kane gets injured again. FC Bayern has no plans to sign a player like Choupo-Moting in the winter. Or, as sports director Christoph Freund put it: “We won’t be able to afford to sign a second Harry Kane – and it wouldn’t be healthy for the squad.” He said: “We are very, very well positioned offensively.”