The German Football Association (DFB) usually relies on the doing or not doing its football clubs with comments. It is almost an outburst of an outbreak of what the association has to say about the events in Unterhaching: “Everything is relatively unusual.” This is how DFB spokesman Jochen Breideband put it on Thursday. Usually there are only game cancellations with force majeure, but not because the host suddenly is no longer available to the host out of their own fault.

However, the association is likely to be angry because it had not even found out until Tuesday evening that there was a danger to the third division game of the SpVgg Unterhaching against Hansa Rostock. Especially since the news that the Munich residents had failed to present a revised security concept for months was far too late to find an alternative stadium for the coming Sunday. Since it is probably a precedent, one has to “examine the processes that led to the surprising blocking of the sports park by the community, and possible consequences from it,” it said in a statement.

A catch -up date for the game has not yet been determined. Obviously, however, one tries not to have Rostock wins at the green table, but to find an alternative date. To do this, the relegation threatened Munich suburban club has to make up for his homework very quickly, which he has grinded for so long – a possible date would be the next international break around March 22nd.

The municipality had already made it clear in December that the security concept had to be revised

When asked SZ, Simon Hötzl, town hall spokesman for the municipality of Unterhaching: “After the last home game of the past year, we have clarified that we no longer allow high-risk games without a renewed security concept.” At that time, Dynamo Dresden had been a guest in the sports park with around 5000 fans. Nothing happened, but that was also due to the emergency services present, who encountered the enormous mass of fans. In addition, the Dynamo supporters were peaceful because of their team’s safe 3-0 win.

The statement by Rostock’s CEO Jürgen Wehlend, according to which the current cancellation has nothing to do with the severe riots from last weekend at Hansas Ostderby against Dresden (1-0) with 51 injured people, is only partially true: Due to recurring incidents in games with Rostock participation, the SpVgg itself had already met the encounter planned for this Sunday as such a high -security game declared. According to this, the Hachinger responsible must have been clear with a view to the game plan that the time for a new security concept was pressing. Nevertheless, the last period of the municipality, the responsible security authority, has passed on February 18, Hötzl emphasizes: “Until then, we might have been able to carry out the game with the application of all strength.” Because the association came no reaction, there was no choice of choice than the blocking of the venue, according to the municipal spokesman: “We don’t do that to the police.”

The next opponent Verl should bring a few fans, but also Aachen, Cottbus and Bielefeld are still expected

It is still unclear how the upcoming home sections of the bottom of the table are. The municipality does not want to comment on this, but it can be assumed that the next opponent SC Verl (March 11) will only bring a few of its own fans to Upper Bavaria and therefore there will be no increased security requirements. That should look different on March 29, when the Hachinger Alemannia Aachen received. Until then, the complex concept, in which partial aspects such as traffic, first aid, fire protection and even extreme situations such as a “mass incidence of injured” are planned in detail, has been checked and finally checked. Cottbus and Bielefeld will also come to Unterhaching by the end of May.

At the association, they emphasize that they have not been idle in recent months, even if the deadline has now been “torn, that is indisputably correct,” says SpVgg treasurer Dirk Matten, who is responsible for security in the club, among other people. There were several complications in the creation of the 650 -page document, and ultimately one came to the conclusion that they had to hire an external company.

With this volte of the community, a chronic problem of the association comes to the surface: Haching has not always been professional in compliance with deadlines in recent years. Already in early 2023, at that time Sandro Wagner was still Haching’s regional league coach, it became known that player salaries could not be paid on time at times, a problem that was repeatedly full-time employees. At the same time, the supervisory board insisted on a rigid austerity course at the end of last year. Now it turns out: With even fewer full -time employees in the office, even the most important appointments remain inexperienced.

According to reports, the finished security concept will soon be submitted. However, additional costs are likely to be incurred for the financially clammy association. The DFB could impose a fine, and Hansa Rostock has also announced legal steps. The most likely to reimburse travel expenses.