As anticipated, the DFB confirmed on Friday night that the 1. FC Schalke 04 towards 1. FC Schweinfurt 05 won’t happen. Not less than not subsequent Sunday. The German soccer affiliation needs to “determine on the rescheduling of the sport as quickly because the authorized clarification” the choice of the Regional Court docket of Munich I within the Türkgücü case Munich is led to.
“If, within the opinion of the Munich Regional Court docket, Türkgücü Munich is the rightful participant within the DFB-Pokal, then we respect this choice and look ahead to the sport towards Türkgücü – every time it takes place. The identical applies in fact if we must always nonetheless play towards Schweinfurt “, stated Schalke sports activities director Jochen Schneider in regards to the unclear state of affairs earlier than the first DFB Cup spherical.
On the identical time, the squad planner criticized the Bavarian Soccer Affiliation: “In the end, nonetheless, you may solely shake your head on the strategy taken by the Bavarian Soccer Affiliation, which for weeks and months was clearly unable to find out the rightful consultant on the DFB Cup.”
Türkgücü Munich will most likely really combat for a spot within the DFB Cup. The Bavarian membership was declared first within the desk to be promoted to the third division after the final regional league season was damaged off, however Schweinfurt was initially awarded the place within the event. Right here is the background to it.
Leave a Reply