DF Weekly: PS5 Pro’s PSSR AI upscaling could be a game-changer

A new DF Direct Weekly arrives today and it’s essentially two hours of myself, Oliver Mackenzie and Alex Battaglia revisiting the Mark Cerny reveal for PlayStation 5 Pro in the light of broadcast quality footage made available to the press after the event. It’s a chance to reassess the introduction of the new hardware by being able to actually see the difference, with the blurry haze of YouTube compression artefacts removed from the presentation. In the process, we’ve learned more about the games shown and have some initial opinions about PSSR – PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution – the new AI upscaling technology used by PS5 Pro. Think of it as Sony’s take on Nvidia’s game-changing DLSS.

Of course, we’ve made a YouTube video about it embedded on this page and by extension, the audience might be wondering how we can show you the games running well on this medium if prior YT presentations could not. Well, we’ve been doing this for some time now and recognize that there’s a limited amount of video bandwidth available – and you can get more from that bitrate budget by slowing footage down, freezing it and zooming it for extra clarity. This is particularly useful for users on mobile devices – well over half of our views the last time we looked and only growing in importance. Still not good enough for you? Well, this Direct and the Cerny presentation are available as pristine quality video downloads via the Digital Foundry Supporter Program.

The majority of titles seen in the Sony presentation last week are using PSSR upscaling and it turns out that ‘countable pixel edges’ – which we use to calculate internal rendering resolutions – are very easy to find, meaning we have a pretty firm lock on the details. It was somewhat disappointing to see newcomers to the DF Supporter Program share those details this weekend ahead of the show’s public release and with none of the surrounding, crucial context.

DF Direct Weekly #180 sees the team returning to Mark Cerny’s PS5 Pro presentation, this time armed with broadcast quality grade footage.Watch on YouTube

But hey – let’s give you those rendering resolutions and then allow me to explain perhaps why the developers have made those choices and why it’s important to consider the overall presentation, not the internal pixel counts alone.

The Last of Us Part 2: The clip shown in the presentation operates at the same native 1440p rendering resolution as the performance mode in the standard PS5 game. However, PSSR is used instead of a more basic upscale, giving a presentation comparable with native 4K. Why didn’t Naughty Dog increase resolution? Well, PSSR has a computational cost on its own, while various elements such as post-processing are likely running at native 4K resolution.

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart: The footage looks to show much the same visual feature set as the existing Performance RT mode. However, internally rendering resolution varies between 1440p and 1800p, with a pass of PSSR to deliver a 4K output.

Alan Wake 2: There isn’t much video here, but there are clearly 30fps and 60fps modes, targeting 1260p and 864p respectively. Again, as the footage was easily countable, we’re confident this is using PSSR. Screen-space reflections are evident in the 60fps mode, but they are not in 30fps, suggesting RT may be in play.

Gran Turismo 7: Adding quarter res (1080p) ray-traced reflections in gameplay has a hit on GPU performance, so internal resolution drops in the clips seen to 1188p and – again – PSSR upscaling is used for a 4K output.

In terms of the rest of the presentation, we counted Assassin’s Creed Shadows at 864p, targeting 60 frames per second, while there are no signs at all of PSSR present in the upgraded Horizon Forbidden West. I’m reminded of Guerrilla rolling its own checkerboard solution for PS4 Pro, as opposed to using the hardware.



