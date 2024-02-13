In a note, the GDF informed that the 15 UBS intended for vaccination remain in operation throughout Carnival

The Federal District has administered 9,895 doses of the dengue vaccine to children aged 10 to 11 since Friday (10.Feb.2024), the start date of immunization. According to the government of the Federal District (GDF), on Monday alone (Feb 12), 2,091 children were immunized on the public network.

In a note, the GDF informed that the 15 basic health units (UBS) intended for vaccination remain in operation throughout Carnival.

To receive the doses, children must come to the unit accompanied by their parents or guardians, with identification document and vaccination booklet in hand.

People diagnosed with dengue must wait 6 months to start the vaccination schedule, which consists of two doses with an interval of 3 months between them.

Find out the vaccination locations in DF:

UBS 2 Asa Norte – Address: EQN 114/115;

Address: EQN 114/115; UBS 1 Cruzeiro – Address: SHCES 601, Lot 01, Cruzeiro Novo;

Address: SHCES 601, Lot 01, Cruzeiro Novo; UBS 2 Sobradinho II – Address: DF-420 Highway, Health Complex, Mansions Sector, next to UPA Sobradinho;

Address: DF-420 Highway, Health Complex, Mansions Sector, next to UPA Sobradinho; UBS 5 Planaltina – Arapoanga – Address: Block 12 D, Conjunto A, Arapoanga Special Area;

Address: Block 12 D, Conjunto A, Arapoanga Special Area; UBS 3 Paranoá – Address: Quadra 2, Conjunto 6, Especial Area 4, Paranoá Parque;

Address: Quadra 2, Conjunto 6, Especial Area 4, Paranoá Parque; UBS 1 Jardins Mangueiral – Address: Praça de Atividades 2;

Address: Praça de Atividades 2; UBS 5 Range – Address: Block 38, Special Area;

Address: Block 38, Special Area; UBS 1 Santa Maria – Address: QR 207/307 Conjunto T;

Address: QR 207/307 Conjunto T; UBS 2 Guará – Address: QE 23, Special Area;

Address: QE 23, Special Area; UBS 1 Riacho Fundo I – Address: QN 7, Special Area 9;

Address: QN 7, Special Area 9; UBS 6 Taguatinga – Address: Setor C Sul, AE 01;

Address: Setor C Sul, AE 01; UBS 2 Fern – Address: QS 611;

Address: QS 611; UBS 3 Ceilândia – Address: QNM 15 Lot D.

The Federal District is the 1st unit of the federation to vaccinate against dengue through the Unified Health System (SUS).

Goiás has already received the doses distributed by the Ministry of Health and should begin immunizing this same age group, children aged 10 to 11, on Thursday (Feb 15) in 51 municipalities selected by the department.

The Ministry of Health reported that 521 municipalities from 16 states, in addition to the Federal District, were selected for the campaign as of February. The cities make up a total of 37 health regions that, according to the ministry, are considered endemic for the disease.

Brazil has already recorded 512,353 probable cases of dengue since the beginning of 2024. 75 deaths from the disease have also been recorded, while 340 are being investigated.

With information from Brazil Agency.