The Federal District (DF) begins today (19) to vaccinate children aged 8 to 11 years. The expansion of the children’s audience was decided after the distribution of more doses this week.

Brazil received a new batch of 1.2 million doses on Sunday (16), the second shipment of pediatric immunizations. Until yesterday, vaccination in the DF was only allowed for children with comorbidities, permanent disabilities, aged over 11 years.

The capital started childhood vaccination last Sunday (16), with 11 posts open to the population. On Monday (17), the GDF provided an itinerant immunization service for children with mobility difficulties. Currently, 14 points are applying the Pfizer immunizer.

Children receive two doses of the vaccine. As recommended by the Ministry of Health, the presence or written authorization of parents or guardians is required. Minors who have taken other immunizations must wait at least 15 days to receive the vaccine against covid-19.

