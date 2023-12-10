The goal is to replace all 300,000 light fixtures, in addition to installing new points; investment is around R$300 million

Public lighting in DF (Federal District) will be entirely LED in the coming years. The investment is approximately R$300 million. On Monday (Dec 4, 2023), the governor Ibaneis Rocha (MDB) signed the service concession contract to CEB Ipes (Brasília Energy Company).

The duration of the agreement is 30 years and the resources to be applied to replacing the luminaires come from CEB Ipes itself. The goal is to replace all 300,000 light fixtures in 3 years, in addition to installing new points.

During the signing, Governor Ibaneis Rocha pointed out that the DF should be the first unit of the Federation to achieve this goal.

“Soon we will have the entire DF lit up with LED lamps. It’s a project that we’ve been working on since 2019, very carefully. This contract brings development to the DF, and we should be, perhaps, the first completely LED city in Brazil. This makes us happy because we are in the capital of Brazil and this example will be set by a public company, which is CEB”he said.

With the grant, CEB Ipes becomes responsible for the modernization, efficiency and expansion of the entire public lighting park in the Federal District. The agreement, approved by CLDF (Legislative Chamber of the DF), has the participation of the secretariats of Works and Infrastructure and Planning, Budget and Administration, in addition to the government’s Legal Consultancy and the PGDF (DF Attorney General’s Office).

Since 2019, CEB Ipes has replaced more than 130,000 traditional sodium vapor lamps (yellow) with LEDs. The work required an investment of R$90 million, paid with resources from the CIP (Public Lighting Contribution), until then managed by SODF (Works Department of the Federal District).

The public lighting service is provided for in the Federal Constitution and is paid from the Public Lighting Contribution, collected from taxpayers’ electricity bills. The fee charged on the electricity bill is calculated based on the consumption of each address – with units with consumption of less than 80 kWh being exempt.

“Today, the government’s energy bill is in the range of R$180 million to R$200 million per year. Reducing energy by changing LEDs is expected to save 50%, so we can achieve around R$80 million to R$100 million in efficiency, making this bill drop considerably for us to invest this amount”declares the president of CEB Ipes, Edison Garcia.

Advantages of LED

In general terms, the option for LED – the so-called white lamps – is due to the improvement in street lighting, increased public safety and reduced energy expenditure, with savings that can reach 50%.

Currently, the DF is mostly lit by yellow sodium vapor lamps. They consume more and generate higher costs, in addition to not helping the environment.

Recyclable, LED lamps have a useful life of up to 60,000 hours, while sodium vapor lamps last a maximum of 32,000 hours. Because they have greater durability, LEDs require fewer changes and, consequently, lower labor costs for system maintenance.

Furthermore, LED is more resistant and does not use metal filaments, gas discharge, ultraviolet radiation and glass. Another advantage is a higher resolution index. The so-called CRI (Color Resolution Index) of the LED is category 70, compared to 20 for sodium vapor.

With information from Brasilia Agency