Estadão Content
10/09/2024 – 22:10

The Federal District Penal Police (PP-DF) prevented an escape of inmates from the Papuda Penitentiary on Sunday, the 8th. The inmates who intended to escape from the prison are highly dangerous and are incarcerated in a maximum security wing.

The inmates tore off chunks of concrete that isolate the corridors. They broke cement structures that give access to the roof of Papuda and disguised the space with pieces of mattress.

According to the Federal District’s State Penitentiary Administration Secretariat (Seape-DF), the escape plan was discovered when one of the prison officers detected damage to the cement structure and an area where inmates sunbathe.

“During the search of the cells on Sunday, one of the agents detected significant damage to the structure of the cell and the solarium (the area where inmates sunbathe), which were disguised with pieces of mattress,” Seape said in a statement.

The department also stated that the structures of the cell and the solarium are just two of the obstacles that “help prevent escapes” at Papuda Penitentiary.

The cell where the prisoners were being held was isolated for forensic examination and those involved in the escape plan were taken to a police station to file a police report. Seape-DF did not release the names of the inmates.