Once again, the Federal District stands out in the ranking that analyzes the basic sanitation indicators determined by the SNIS (National Sanitation Information System).

According to Treat Brazil Institutethe DF has the highest rate of treated sewage among federal entities, the only one above 80% and surpassing states such as Roraima, Paraná, São Paulo and Goiás. full of the research (PDF – 2 MB).

Comparing municipalities, Brasília ranks 20th, with a total sewage service rate of 91.77% and treatment rate of 86.65%. Regarding the total water supply, the service is provided to 99% of the inhabitants, placing the city among the 9 best positioned. The data are from the 2023 Basic Sanitation Ranking of Trata Brasil.

For Carlos Eduardo Borges, director of Operation and Maintenance at Caesbthe treatment and supply of quality water, in addition to the collection and treatment of sewage, “are directly related to quality of life”.

“This basic service provided generates a healthier environment, less diseases for the population, fewer hospitalizations and real estate appreciation in the region”he stated.

The growth of water and sewage service and supply rates has occurred since 2005. Since 2019, the Government of the Federal District has invested more than R$ 1 billion in improvements in the water supply system, sewage collection and treatment, in addition to modernization of structures and processes.

Of this amount, R$404 million were allocated to SES (Sanitary Sewage Systems), a set of facilities to collect, transport, treat and dispose of city sewage.

The construction of the Corumbá IV System, the Lago Norte and Gama water treatment stations and the sewage systems in virtually all administrative regions are identified as some of the actions that directly impact the improvement of sewage and water treatment.

“We are in a region of the Central Plateau where there are many springs, but little water due to the dry months. This makes us have to store and build reservoirs and, consequently, implement treatment systems in all cities so that there is no contamination in the lake and rivers”declared Carlos Eduardo Borges.

In addition, according to the director, the Federal District has 3 levels of treatment, which is unusual in many Brazilian cities.

“Sewage treatment is divided into a few stages. In primary and secondary, organic matter and solid waste are removed, which most cities do. But our level of treatment goes up to the tertiary level, which involves the removal of nitrogen and phosphorus, nutrients that need to be removed because of the various lakes that supply the city”he said.

Even with so many investments, the government acts to further improve the supply of the population, as is the case of Morro da Cruz and Capão Comprido, in São Sebastião, in addition to Chácara Santa Luzia and 26 de Setembro, in Estrutural.

“Maintaining these numbers and moving forward is a mission of the Federal District to fulfill the basic sanitation framework that established goals for Brazil by 2033. Our level is still not higher because we have areas where basic sanitation infrastructure can only enter according to the regularization”declared Carlos Eduardo Borges.

With information from Agência Brasilia