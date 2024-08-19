Minister Esther Dweck did not detail the percentages, but said that Ceará was the state with the highest abstention rate.

The Federal District was the Federation unit with the highest turnout rate CNU (Unified National Competition). The Minister of Management and Innovation, Esther Dweck, shared the preliminary estimate this Sunday (18.Aug.2024).

Dweck did not give an exact number of abstentions by state. She said the reports were not yet fully finalized and that it would not be possible to detail the figures.

According to the minister, Ceará had the highest percentage of absentees from the so-called Enem exam.

The Federal District is the 3rd state with the most applicants for CNU. Brasília is home to 10.3% of the people who applied to take the test this Sunday. The federal capital is known for having so-called “concurseiros”, people who dedicate themselves to passing public exams and securing a position in the civil service.

“I have a partial breakdown. But I can only say that the lowest abstention rate was here in the Federal District and the highest was in Ceará. We will later release this number with a balance sheet.”Dweck told reporters.

Of the total of 2.1 million subscribers to CNU1 million took the tests – less than half.

“Our estimate is that it will be very close to 1 million people who actually took the test today, which […] It is within our expectations compared to other public tenders of this magnitude”Dweck said.

read more: