The governor of the Federal District, Ibaneis Rocha (MDB), announced this Wednesday (6.Oct.2021) that brasilienses who should complete their vaccination schedule against covid-19 by November 5 with immunizers from Pfizer or AstraZeneca can seek a health unit and get vaccinated from Friday (8.Oct).

On Twitter, Ibaneis said the capital had received 152,100 doses of vaccines from Pfizer and 60,000 doses from AstraZeneca. Thus, in addition to anticipation, elderly people who have already taken the 2nd dose for more than 6 months continue to be vaccinated with the booster dose.

Here’s the governor’s announcement:

Last week, Ibaneis said that he will not adopt the implementation of a health passport for entry into commercial establishments. The governor stated that the restrictions on entry into these places will remain those already provided for in decrees.

The governor’s statement contradicts the signaling of the Health Department of the Federal District, which indicated the possibility of creating a pass to prove vaccination against covid-19.