The Military Fire Department of the Federal District (CBMDF) put out a fire that occurred in the Area of ​​Relevant Ecological Interest (Arie) Riacho Fundo Wildlife Sanctuary, located between the Juscelino Kubistchek International Airport and the Brasília Zoo. The source of Lake Paranoá is located there. No one was injured in the incident.

Firefighters battle fire in Cerrado area near Brasília airport – Marcelo Camargo/Agência Brasil

The fire started between blocks 14 and 15 of the Mansions Park Way Sector on the banks of Estrada Parque Dom Bosco (DF-25). Due to its proximity to the highway, the CBMDF hypothesizes that the fire was caused by human action.

It has not rained in the Federal District for over 120 days, and the period is dry, as in other parts of Brazil. The fire occurred during the highest temperature period in the Federal District – it started shortly before noon (11:48 am) and lasted until 4 pm. During this period, the temperature reached 31° Celsius and the humidity was 24%.

The size of the affected area will be known on Monday (26) after satellite image measurement. Thirty-five soldiers fought the fire using water trucks, individual water pumps, dampers and mechanical blowers.

Fire occurred during the hottest time of the year in DF – Marcelo Camargo/Agência Brasil

The Riacho Fundo Arie, with 478 hectares, is considered by the Brasília Environmental Institute (Ibram) as a refuge for migrant birds that cross the ecological corridor of conservation units in the DF.

There are also endemic species threatened with extinction in the area, such as the Brazilian pirá fish (Simpsonichthys boitonei), the candango rat (Juscelinomys candango), in addition to wild orchids. The CBMDF identified vine snakes (serpents Chironius) charred by fire.

According to the CBMDF, more than a dozen fires were fought in the Federal District today alone. The chance of rain in Brasília in the next 15 days is 5%, according to the Center for Weather Forecasting and Climate Studies, linked to the National Institute for Space Research (INPE).