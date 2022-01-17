Just over 30 km separate the Ministry of Health from the Sol Nascente favela, on the outskirts of Brasília, where around 90,000 people live, according to estimates by the Federal District Planning Company (Condeplan-DF) for the year 2020. community, the reference Basic Health Unit (UBS) takes more than three hours to test patients with suspected contamination by covid-19, when the tests are done.

Cleide de Oliveira and her two-year-old daughter Valentina Sofia live in Sol Nascente – the country’s second largest favela in terms of land area, according to 2010 Census data. Both are registered at UBS Ceilândia 1, which is the reference in the region. Since last week, mother and daughter went to the unit three times in search of covid tests, but they returned home without being able to perform the exam, even after facing more than three hours of queue. With suspicion for more than a week and without being able to test herself, Cleide decided to self-medicate and do the same with her children who have been showing flu-like symptoms.

“I came here last week to test and I couldn’t. I started taking medicine at home, but I had to go back because I started to feel a pain in my chest. But I get here and they send me to another UBS (Ceilândia 15). I go there and they say it’s to come back here. I walked this path (approximately 6.3 km) with my daughter on my lap. Apart from the fact that there is no doctor and they tell us to wait in this queue without giving answers if we will be tested”, he told the Estadão. “Many times we wait and end up hearing that the service has ended. If we go to the hospital, they tell us to look for the clinic closest to home”.

On Thursday, the 13th, when talking to the reporter, Cleide had already waited for an hour and a half without receiving confirmation that she would finally be able to be tested. The UBS had only one nurse to perform the tests. To the Estadão, the health professional, who did not want to be identified, said that the unit serves between fifteen and thirty people a day depending on the number of servers and tests available. If the service limit ends with patients still in the queue, a kind of recap of the remaining exams is carried out for residents of other regions.

Luís Francisco is registered at the Health Center nº 8, in Ceilândia, but he had to go to the UBS in the Sol Nascente favela because his reference post only carries out tests in the morning. Accompanied by his daughter Letícia Gomes and granddaughter Laís Gomes, he waited in line for just over an hour, still hoping that he would be able to perform the test in the repechage. The family went to the unit because they had recent contact with a person who tested positive, but already reported hopelessness in being attended to and seeing a doctor.

In response to the survey carried out by the Estadão on testing in the States, the Health Department of the Federal District reported that the tests are carried out “according to the assessment of the multidisciplinary team”. The tests, therefore, are only performed with the approval of the unit’s agents, who indicate which type of test is most appropriate: antigen or PCR. According to the government of Brasilia, the stock currently has 824,000 tests available for a population of more than 3 million inhabitants.

know more

+ SP: Man dies standing, leaning against car, and scene scares residents on the coast

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ Andressa Urach asks for money on the internet: ‘Help me pay my card bill’

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ CNH: see what you need to know for the application and renewal



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

