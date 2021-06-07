Plenty of meaty tech topics are discussed in this week’s DF Direct Weekly as myself, John Linneman and Alex Battaglia take on the God of War Next delay, the ramifications of that game and Gran Turismo 7 being revealed as cross generation titles, plus … a new PlayStation 3 system software update! What’s it all about? Truth is, we don’t know exactly, but the smart money is on new decryption keys being added to the onboard Blu-ray player.

Beyond that, we discuss the public reveal of AMD’s FSR – FidelityFX Super Resolution – which aims to provide a huge performance uplift, by essentially upscaling from lower resolutions. The theory sounds similar to Nvidia’s DLSS, but based on what we’ve seen so far, they are not directly comparable. FSR is a spatial upscaler, meaning that however it adds detail to the base lower resolution image, it won’t be using information from prior frames – which is pretty much the established standard for super-sampling these days. There’s no machine learning component either, meaning that on the one hand, it’s won’t leverage the ML algorithms, but on the other, it’ll work on a much wider array og GPUs. Initial images using Godfall didn’t seem to provide a native-looking image, so we’ll be interested to see how this checks out once we’re able to go hands-on with it.

Beyond that, we discuss our first look at Doom Eternal’s ray traced reflection support, plus we share our thoughts on our most recent projects, including the contentious RTX 3080 Ti release, plus Alex’s thoughts on his new Tech Focus video, concentrating on that most enlightening of topics: global illumination.

DF Direct Weekly, this time perpetrated by Rich Leadbetter, John Linneman and Alex Battaglia.

For those interested in specific segments, here are some time codes for you:

00:00:00 Introduction

00:00:54 God of War: Ragnarok Delayed – PS5 Games Going Cross-Gen?

00:11:03 AMD FSR Revealed – What Should We Expect?

00:27:21 PS3 System Software Update 4.88

00:29:29 Doom Eternal Ray Tracing Upgrade!

00:35:12 Denon / Marantz – HDMI 2.1 Update

00:42:07 Digital Foundry Content Discussion

01:03:14 Digital Foundry Supporter Q + A

Supporter Q + A? Well, the Digital Foundry Supporter Program gives backers early access to the show and allows them to pose whatever questions they want. This week: what should we expect from an actual next generation driving game? Why don’t we cover cloud gaming systems more? Should we expect to see 60 frames per second become a standard on console this generation? We have a lot of fun putting this show together and hope you enjoy it too.