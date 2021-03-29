The latest Digital Foundry Direct Weekly has just been posted! This extended show is our chance to sit down and relax a little during the week, discuss the topics that have dominated the news and to share some behind the scenes details on the projects we’re working on – while also tackling some Q + A with questions offered up by our fine Patreon supporters. This week, the big topics up for discussion include the extended trailer for the revamped Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade for PlayStation 5, plus – once again – reaction to the latest rumors about the so-called Nintendo Switch Pro.

Of particular interest to our DF Retro people is the rumored closure of the PS3 and PlayStation Vita PSN stores, its impact on the PlayStation back catalog and the fact that some games will simply vanish forever – or at least they would be gone, if both systems hadn’t been hacked and the games in question ‘preserved’ via piracy. Should Sony be doing more to support its own legacy? Then there’s bizarre removal of the Super Mario 3D All-Stars collection – has Nintendo really deleted a release that would otherwise be enjoyed by new Switch owners for years to come?

Welcome to the latest Digital Foundry Direct Weekly!

Stick around for our ‘exciting’ new format point – What’s in the box, Rich? – where random retro nonsense is posted through my letterbox, and I’m invited to ‘unbox’ these forgotten treasures live and comment on them for the rest of the team’s amusement. Then, get some behind the scenes production notes on our Bloodborne PS5 60fps AI upscaling work and the Marvel’s Avengers next-gen patch. Patreon Q + A? We discuss what they get up to in our meager spare time, whether DLSS can help VR, whether PlayStation Plus needs a value boost, plus I answer the question for the ages: who had the quintessential 90s haircut – myself or Julian ‘Jaz’ Rignall ? Essential viewing, I’m sure you’ll agree, and yes – it’ll be a podcast soon too.