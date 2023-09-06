According to the GDF, a measure was taken to ensure “better organization and security” of the September 7 events

Employees of the direct and indirect public administration of the DF (Federal District) will have an optional point this Wednesday (September 6, 2023) and Friday (September 8) due to the September 7 parade, which will be held at the Esplanada dos Ministries from 9am to 11am.

According to GDF (Government of the Federal District), the decree seeks a “better organization and security of the events related to the September 7 parade“. The measure was published in DODF (Official Gazette of the Federal District) on Monday (September 4). Here’s the full (PDF –655 kB).

The DF government also reported that the optional point will not apply to areas considered essential. Read below what they are:

health;

security;

health surveillance;

tax inspection;

communication;

social assistance;

inspection of urban protection;

consumer surveillance;

urban cleaning;

Task force; It is

activities coordinated by the Institutional Mobilization Office.

“The units responsible for essential services to citizens must maintain shifts in order to guarantee the uninterrupted provision of services”says the GDF.

SECURITY ON SEPTEMBER 7

A special security scheme coordinated by SSP-DF (Department of Public Security of the Federal District) was developed for the 7th of September parade. Among the measures are the creation of the Institutional Mobilization Office – which also brings together the Health and Legal DF (Protection of the Urban Order) and SLU (Urban Cleaning Service) departments.

The information is contained in the POI (Integrated Operations Protocol).

According to the Executive Secretary of Public Security, Alexandre Patury, the plan was drawn up after meetings with the federal government three months ago. “Never have federal and district government bodies been so close together. Our intelligence is onehe said.

The event will have a larger number than the president’s inauguration. Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), on January 1 of this year. The number of employees was not informed by the SSP-DF due to “security issue”.

The Police City will be set up next to the Museum of the Republic to function as a “support point” and base of the security forces that will act on the date. Below are some of the structures of the corporations that are present:

PCDF mobile police station (DF Civil Police);

DPT (Technical Police Department);

IC (Institute of Criminalistics);

Utam (Mobile Service Technical Unit);

CBMDF (DF Military Fire Brigade);

AMV (Multiple Victim Care);

Samu (Mobile Emergency Care Service).

Monitoring at the event location will be done with inspection lines in “Strategic Locations”, fences surrounding public buildings and equipment such as drones. “The specialized units of the PMDF – such as Cavalry, BPCães and Bope – and the Civil Police of the Federal District (PCDF), such as the Special Operations Division (DOE) and Air Operations Division (DOA), will be ready to act”said the SSP.

TRANSIT TO THE PARADE

The operation will count on specialized troops and reinforcement of policing in the central region of Brasília. The PMDF (Military Police of the DF) and the Detran (State Department of Transit) will close car traffic on the Esplanada dos Ministérios from 9 pm on this Wednesday (September 6).

The section between the 1st Group of the DF Fire Department, passing through the L4 South, to the vicinity of the Juscelino Kubitschek bridge towards Plano Piloto–Lago Sul will also be interrupted from 6 am on Thursday (7.set).

“The N3 and S2 routes will have free traffic, as well as the Buraco do Tatu (connection between Asa Sul and Norte, close to the Cathedral)”, informed. According to the GDF, the roads will be reopened after the parade public disperses.

The Praça dos Três Poderes will have restricted access. Eixão do Lazer will operate normally with the main road in the capital closed to pedestrians. For those who go to the parade by car, the secretariat informed that the parking lots of the annexes of the ministries, of the Municipalities, Banking and Commercial sectors can be used.

Below is a map prepared by the SSP-DF with guidelines on holiday traffic:

On the 7th of September, the subway in Brasilia will open 1 hour earlier, at 6am. “The upper platform of the Plano Piloto Bus Station will be reserved for the flow of passengers who opt for transport by app or taxis”said the GDF.