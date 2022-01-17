With the arrival of pediatric vaccines from Pfizer, childhood immunization against covid-19 in the Federal District began at 8 am this Sunday, 16. Children aged 11 or 5 to 10 years with comorbidities and permanent disabilities were immunized at 11 points of Federation unity.

According to the local Health Department, 3,646 doses were applied this Sunday, of the 10,000 distributed.

The campaign continues this Monday, the 17th.

