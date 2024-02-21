Alcar presents the new Dezent circle double spoke, an alloy rim characterized by elegant and delicate lines, enriched by the ring Aero. These wheels also fit new ones electric vehicles and are available in 13 sizes and in two variants: black and glossy black with front finish.

Dezent AR double spoke rims

The new Dezent AR double spoke rims, available in sizes from 7.0×18 to 10.0×20 inchesare designed to fit electric cars such as Ford Mustang Mach-E, Renault Mégane E-Tech, VW ID.3, Cupra Born, Mercedes EQA and EQB, Polestar 2, VW ID Buzz, Skoda Enyaq, VW ID.5, BMW i4 And Tesla Model 3.

Dezent AR dark rims on the VW ID Buzz

L'ECE approval ensures problem-free assembly, while the high load capacity, up to 890 kilograms per wheel even in the largest sizes, is ideal for models such as the Tesla Model S And Model Y.

Dezent AR black Tesla Model 3 rims Dezent AR dark BMW i4 rims Dezent AR dark VW ID Buzz rims Dezent AR dark VW ID Buzz rims Dezent AR black rims Dezent AR dark rims Dezent AR double spoke rims for electric cars

Measurements and dimensions

The circles Dezent AR by Alcar they are available in two color variants, black and glossy black front-polished, and in size from 7.0×18 to 10.0×20.

Dimensions: 7.0×18, 7.5×18, 8.5×18, 7.5×19, 8.0×19, 8.5×19, 9.0×19, 9.5×19, 10.5×19, 8.0×20, 8.5×20, 9.0×20, 10.0× 20 inches Attack: monobloc, 5-hole connection Finish: black, glossy black front-polished Load: up to 890 kg Models Ford Mustang Mach-E, Renault Mégane E-Tech, VW ID.3, Cupra Born, Mercedes EQA and EQB, Polestar 2, VW ID BUZZ, Skoda ENYAQ, VW ID.5, BMW i4 and Tesla Model 3 NAD: for a wide range of models Warranty: 3 years Dezent AR rims, characteristics and dimensions

