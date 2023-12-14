Deyvis Orosco has grabbed headlines and covers in recent days for the premiere of his bioseries, his marriage to Cassandra Sánchez de Lamadrid and after talking about his relationship with his in-laws, Fernando de Lamadrid and Jessica Newton, with whom he enjoys excellent chemistry. This is how the cumbia singer revealed it at a recent event in which He brought the director of Miss Peru to dance. She did not hesitate to show her steps on the track to the rhythm of Marc Anthony.

How did Deyvis Orosco and Jessica Newton have fun at the Marc Anthony show?

This last Tuesday, December 12, Jessica Newton She attended, along with her husband Fernando Sánchez and her daughter Cassandra Sánchez, the Marc Anthony concert held at the National Stadium. It should be noted that Deyvis Orosco He was one of the opening acts for the salsa singer's show, so his in-laws came to give him their support.

At the time when Marc Anthony was delighting his Peruvian fans with his songs, the popular 'Bomboncito' asked his mother-in-law to dance, who did not hesitate to accompany him and show her best steps on the dance floor. The director of Miss Peru published this fun moment on her Instagram account and, given this, her followers did not hesitate to praise her.

“I feel happiness when I see how she dances with her son-in-law, that there are more mothers-in-law like that”, “You can tell that they get along very well and that makes envious people uncomfortable”, “Life is a party and you have to live it”, were some comments of the users.

How does Jessica Newton get along with her son-in-law's mother Deyvis Orosco?

In conversation with Christopher Gianotti for his YouTube channel, Deyvis Orosco clarified that between his mother and mother-in-law Jessica Newton There is an excellent relationship, despite the fact that photos or videos are not constantly published together. According to 'Bomboncito', both have met on occasion.

“Today there is a huge relationship (between families), my family has grown in a way that you cannot imagine. My mother interacts a lot with Jessica, my mother is not public and she laughs every time they say 'why isn't your mother in the photo', and she and Jessica die of laughter having coffee at the house together, both enjoying her grandson”, he pointed.