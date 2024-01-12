Cassandra Sánchez De Lamadrid Newton surprised on social networks by announcing that she was working as a teacher at an exclusive educational center in the capital. Along these lines, the businesswoman told what grade she taught and other details of her work as a teacher. In this regard, the businesswoman's husband, Deyvis Orosco, spoke for the first time about this new facet of the mother of her son and revealed a unpublished detail from Jessica Newton's daughter. In this note, she knows what the leader of the Nectar Group said.

YOU CAN SEE: Mateo Garrido Lecca speaks out about the wedding of his ex-partner Cassandra Sánchez and Deyvis: what did he say?

What exclusive school does Cassandra Sánchez teach at and to what grade?

Through his Instagram account, Cassandra Sanchezannounced her new role as a teacher at the exclusive schoolFranklin Delano Rooseveltlocated in La Molina.

It should be noted that Jessica Newton's daughter stated that she teaches a summer workshop addressed to girls between elfirstandfifth gradeprimary school at her old alma mater, since she studied at the aforementioned school.

In addition, the wife of the singer Deyvis Orosco said that her students call her affectionately.'Miss Cassey'.

Cassandra Sánchez teaches a summer workshop to girls. Photo: composition LR/Instagram/Cassandra Sánchez/X/Colegio Roosevelt

YOU CAN SEE: Cassandra Sánchez breaks her silence and reveals if she is pregnant: this was her blunt response

What curious detail did Deyvis Orosco reveal about Cassandra Sánchez's role as a teacher?

Deyvis Orosco He gave a recent interview in which he spoke for the first time about his wife Cassandra Sánchez's new role as a teacher. In this regard, the leader of the Néctar Group told a special detail about the businesswoman: “I had a study room for myself and in the end she kept it to make it a play and education room for our son Milan… She is a great teacher.”

#Deyvis #reveals #curious #detail #wife #Cassandra #role #teacher