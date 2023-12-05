‘Your name and mine’ It will be one of the new series on América Televisión, as announced by the same channel during its pre-sale ceremony at the end of November. This fiction, which will tell the story of Deyvis Orosco, also known as the ‘Bomboncito de la Cumbia’, moved everyone present: it was presented, with the help of artificial intelligence, by Johnny Orosco, the singer’s father and who was the leader and founder of Grupo Néctar. This orchestra became famous in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

YOU CAN SEE: Tula Rodríguez, Deyvis Orosco and Maricarmen Marín will lead América TV’s shocking series in 2024

What will the Deyvis Orosco series be about?

‘Your name and mine’ It will be a biographical series about the life of Deyvis Orosco, who indicated that this would be a great opportunity for Grupo Néctar fans to relive the good times of his father’s orchestra. This production will be carried out by Michelle Alexanderwho in 2007 made ‘Nectar in Heaven’, a miniseries that told the story of Johnny Orosco.

“I am very happy because Michelle told my father’s story at some point, it had a success that transcended countries. And we are talking about generations. Talking about a Johnny, a Nectar group and a Deyvis is already bringing together four generations. There are people who can no longer go to concerts, but who will remember how they lived that moment. It’s very exciting,” said the popular ‘Bomboncito de la Cumbia’.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘There is room at the bottom’: ‘Charo’ gives Alessia humility classes, but receives a strong response

The presentation of this new series was framed by emotion, since it was the same Johnny Oroscowith the help of artificial intelligence, who started the promotional video of ‘Your name and mine’. “Hello, América TV. Hello son. Hi Michelle, a few years ago you were the one who told my story. “Today the time has come for us to tell my son’s story together,” said the remembered musician.

Who is the actor who plays Deyvis Orosco?

The content creator and influencer Ric La Torre indicated through his Twitter account that Mario Cortijo would be in charge of interpreting Deyvis Orosco in fiction, whose title is a fragment of ‘El arbolito’, a famous song by Grupo Néctar. “Johnny Orosco ‘revived’ at America’s 2024 Pre-Sale with AI. This as part of the launch of the Dayvis Orosco series called ‘Your name and mine’ and which will star Mario Cortijo,” he revealed.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘There is room at the bottom’: new member joins the Gonzales and will be July’s consolation

Mario Cortijo He is a 28-year-old actor who has an extensive career, especially in theater, which began in 2011 with the play ‘Notre Dame de Paris’. A couple of years later, while he continued his work on stage, he had his first role on television, in the novel ‘Only miracles’: he participated in an episode.

Mario Cortijo will play Deyvis Orosco in ‘Your name and mine’, a biographical series. Photo: LR composition/Instagram Mario Cortijo

However, it was from 2017 onwards that his participation on the small screen became more recurrent, since in that year he was part of the cast of the novel ‘Cumbia pop’. The following year he acted in ‘Back to the Neighborhood’ and played the role of Julio César Ganoza, ‘Julito’.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘There is room at the bottom’: Will Karina Calmet be Isabella Maldini again? Actress breaks her silence

But despite this incursion, his career was focused more on theater and he participated in various productions, such as ‘Waiting for Godot’ (2017), ‘The Marchioness of Larkspur Lotion’ (2019), ‘Function wake’ (2020) , ‘Affair of Three’ (2021), ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’ (2022), ‘A Monster Comes to See Me’ (2023), among many others.

In addition, he was a television presenter on three television programs, such as ‘Mundo mathematical’, ‘Promo 2020, la pre’ and ‘Nadie nos para’. Likewise, his talent took him to the big screen, acting in films such as ‘Hotel Paraíso, the movie’ (2017) and ‘The Last Coup’ (2023).

#Deyvis #Orosco #series #actor #play #production