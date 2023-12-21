Today is the big day. Deyvis Orosco and Cassandra Sánchez de Lamadrid will get married this Thursday the 21st at the Miraflores Park hotel at 6.00 pm The couple is more excited than ever for this happy moment in their relationship, so they have not hesitated to share videos and photos with the preparations for this special date through their social networks for the enjoyment of all their friends. followers.

What surprise did Deyvis Orosco give to Cassandra Sánchez de Lamadrid on her wedding day?

Deyvis Orosco shared a post on social media very early today, December 21. The video was quite emotional and contained romantic images of the interpreter's relationship with Cassandra Sánchez.

“It all started with a hello and now we are hours away from getting married”the text inside the video said as they showed small clips of Deyvis and Cassandra's family life.

But that was not all, since Deyvis wrote an even more romantic caption, showing all his love for his partner: “I love you and I will love you.”

What is the dress code for the wedding of Deyvis Orosco and Cassandra Sánchez?

The wedding of Deyvis and Cassandra, according to the marriage report released by Trome, will have a quite specific dress code. In that sense, those invited to the wedding of the singer and the influencer must follow strict instructions regarding the dress code to be able to attend the event: women in long blue dresses, while men in black suits; both formal.

Deyvis Orosco and Cassandra Sánchez will get married tomorrow, December 21. Photo: LR Composition/Cassandra Sánchez/Instagram

Where will Deyvis Orosco and Cassandra Sánchez get married?

Deyvis Orosco and Cassandra Sánchez De Lamadrid will get married next Thursday, December 21 at the Salón Park, at the Miraflores Park hotel. At this venue, Jessica Newton usually holds her events and admitted that it has “a special meaning” for her and her family.

However, Magaly Medina He stated that the wedding will take place with 'exchange' due to the commercial agreements that the 'Mother of the misses' would have with this exclusive establishment, where Cassandra's bachelorette party was also held.